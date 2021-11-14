Mumbai: Despite being an amazing actor, Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly is a great entertainer too. She never fails to leave fans in complete awe with her super-cute pictures and videos. Rupali is often seen having fun with her on-screen Shah family. Once again, the actor took to Instagram and shared a video in which she can be seen dancing her heart out with her on-screen (and surely off-screen too) friend Devika aka Jaswir Kaur.Also Read - Rupali Ganguly Shares Cutest Children's Day Post For Her 'Boy Who Forever Refuses To Stand Still For Picture'

In the video, Rupali and Jaswin can be seen dancing on the superhit song Chadti Jawani. However, it was Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna's twist that won everyone's heart. Gaurav made a surprise entry to the video and left Anupama stunned. Needless to say, Rupali and Gaurav look cutest in the video. While Rupali can be seen dressed a beautiful purple saree, Anuj looks most handsome in all-black attire.

"Jab we met!!! We are like children who never grew up 🥰Laugh, play, let the child in you never grow up!" Rupali wrote while sharing the video and dropped a red heart emoji.

Earlier today, Rupali Ganguly also sent love to her son, Rudransh on the occasion of Children’s day. She shared a cute family picture that featured his husband and son along with her and wrote, “To the boy who forever refuses to stand still for a picture but somehow we convince him to (his expression says it all!!!) Happy Children’s Day to my little Rudransh and to the child in all of us!”

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, talking about the show Anupamaa, it is ruling TRP charts for months now. Anupama has separated from the Shah family and is living an independent life. In the recent episode, we saw how Anupama and Anuj celebrated Diwali together at the Academy, but Baa got furious at this and asked them to marry each other.