Anupama actor Rupali Ganguly has been a terrific actor ever since her initial days in the industry. After impressing the audience with her performance in shows like Sanjeevani and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Rupali went on to take a break and returned only last year with an even bigger run on Hindi television. She is now better known as the Anupama of TV and her show is one of the most loved telly dramas today. But, do you know that much like her on-screen character, Rupali is as simple and lovely in real-life as well?

The actor loves to keep her family around, is totally devoted to the almighty, and lives in a beautiful house that radiates the warmth of togetherness. A look at Rupali's Instagram profile would show how Rupali likes to keep her house quite simple and prefers less drama and absolutely no extravaganza. The actor's house is designed quite spaciously with light colours to allow a lot of light and give it a look of open space. The Anupama actor has kept the walls of her house beige and white with marble flooring all over the area. The house further boasts of a lot of serene corners, plants, and also a wide-open kitchen just next to the living room. Check out these pictures and videos:

Rupali’s house has a living area where there’s a giant couch placement with a centre table and a few artefacts. This is followed by a dining area which has good seating for a big family. The balcony of Rupali’s house has a fantastic view. One can simply adore the beauty of nature as both the hills and sea is visible from the balcony of the house. Rupali has kept it decorated with a lot of ferns and petals and it gives a marvellous view of the sunset and the sunrise.

The actor is blessed with a loving family and her Instagram profile is filled with photos that prove the love and bonding within the family. That makes Rupali’s humble abode even more attractive and sparkling.