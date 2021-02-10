In the upcoming episode of Anupama (10 February 2021), the school principal asks Anupama to take the blame of the fire accident in the room and sign the confession letter that she takes full responsibility for the same. Shocked by her statement, Anupama and Vanraj feel that it is hard to digest coming from the principal. She then clarifies that it is the order from the bosses and she is helpless. When Anupama keeps on pointing out the fact that it is the fault of the administration and not her and they should be punished, principal threatens her that id she does not do as told, she will not only lose her job but her daughter Pakhi will also be expelled from the school. Also Read - Anupama Major Twist in Upcoming Episode: Kinjal Asks Anupama To Choose Between Vanraj And Paritosh?

Hearing this, Pakhi panics and says that her whole year will be ruined because of her mother stubbornness. The principal then assures that if she takes on the blame, she will double her salary and will give her one-month of paid leave until the matter is resolved completely.

Her mother-in-law Leela asks her to take the offer instead of losing her job and putting Pakhi’s career at stake. The principal then says that she gave her a job ignoring her past and now it’s her time to help her out. Anu reminisces the fire accident.

After all the discussion, Vanraj insists Anu to sign or put thumb impression on the confession letter or else Pakhi will be expelled from the school. Pakhi panics and forcefully gets Anupama’s thump impression asking how can she be so selfish.

