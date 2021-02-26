In the upcoming episode of Anupama, Pakhi leaves Shah residence and writes a letter for Anupma and Vanraj. The letter states that nobody loves her and because of her Vanraj is getting away and hence, she has decided to leave home. Anupama enters her room to give her dinner but instead of Pakhi, she finds the letter and screams Vanraj’s name. She broke down in tears and run downstairs leaving the family in distress. Pakhi gets depressed after Vanraj scolds her because of Kavya. Also Read - Anupama Spoiler Alert: Kavya Plans To Take Revenge From Anupama, Throw Vanraj's Parents Out of House

Anupama and Vanraj rush outside to find Pakhi. Anupama finally finds Pakhi all homeless and lost in her thoughts as she walks a busy street. In midst of all that, Pakhi is saved by her mother Anupama as she is about to meet with an accident. Anupama runs reckless towards her and pulls Pakhi towards her. The entire incident teaches a lesson to Vanraj. He realizes his mistage about being a negligent father towards Pakhi that made her took the extreme step. He realizes that he failed as a father as he could not understand her when she was going through a difficult time.

In the latest episode, Kavya and Pakhi get into a heated argument where Kavya tells Pakhi that he will take Vanraj away from his family and her and nobody will be able to stop her. The conversation leaves Pakhi in anger and she spills cold drink on Kavya, which leads to a big fight between kavya and Pakhi. Anupama also realizes that Pakhi was not happy in Kavya's house and hence came running back to her family. Kavya tells Rakhi Dave that once she is married to Vanraj, she will take revenge from the Shah family and capture their house leaving them homeless.

