Anupama major twist: The makers of Anupamaa are putting all the effort into entertaining the audience with the latest plot twist in which the divorce between Anupama and Vanraj seems to have been delayed. Many fan theories and media reports have been circulating around suggesting that the lead couple will not be separated considering Anupama has been diagnosed with a life-threatening disease and Vanraj has decided to support her in difficult times.

However, as reported by Tellychakkar, Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will be getting separated soon. The report mentioned that the show's producer Rajan Shahi has confirmed Anupama and Vanraj's separation in the story and that is something that has to happen soon.

Currently, the story has got a new character – Advait, played by Apurva Agnihotri, who has made Vanraj understood that his wife needs his emotional support after being diagnosed with a serious illness. This has also left the entire family in a fix who is now concerned about Anupama's deteriorating health. She also fell unconscious as shown in an episode recently.

So while the audience is in for some really interesting twists and turns in the story, there seems no sigh of relief for them when it comes to seeing Vanraj and Anupama together forever! Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!