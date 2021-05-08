Anupama Shocking Twist: In the upcoming episode of Anupama, the viewers will witness a shocking twist. After Kavya calls-off the engagement of Samar and Nandani for her own selfish purpose, and once again breaks the news of Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce to the Shah family, Vanraj gets angry and tells Kavya that he is breaking up with her and will not be giving divorce to Anupama. This breaks Kavya completely and she attempts to commit suicide by gulping sleeping pills. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Spoiler Alert: Rupali Ganguly Dons Nataraj Avatar to Clear The Chaos in Mind

Trapped in another evil plan of Kavya, Vanraj comes back to her and once again moves away from Anupama. Also Read - Anupamaa Loses Top Spot on TRP List, is 'Bechari' Track The Reason? | Opinion

Meanwhile, Anupama and Vanraj were getting close and they even hugged each other, sobbing and break down into each other’s arms. While Vanraj screams out in loud voice and cuts a log to vent out his frustration, Anupama dances her heart out to deal with anger, confusion, and her disease. Also Read - Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly Writes Emotional Post After Reuniting With Son And Husband in Gujarat

However, Baa tries to convince Anupama that divorce will just make things more complicated especially when she is suffering from ovary tumor.

However, Anupama and Vanraj will get separated soon but will he then marry Kavya is highly doubtful. Producer Rajan Shah has also confirmed that the couple will get divorced and that will happen soon on the show.

The show also has a new entrant Advait, played by Apurva Agnihotri, who keeps giving life lessons to Vanraj, Kavya, and Anupama.

Anupama stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and Tasneem Sheikh.