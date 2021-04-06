In the upcoming episode of Anupama, Kavya will be left heartbroken when she learns that Vanraj and Anupama will be spending more time together after their return from the picnic. It will so happen that they will be asked to quarantine for a couple of days since they have come back to their home after an outing. This will lead Kavya to become more insecure, jealous, and angry. Also Read - Anupama Massive Twist: Anupama-Vanraj To Fake Their Divorce, Kavya To Invite Anupama For Her And Vanraj Wedding

Meanwhile, Anirudh will come to Kavya's home to console her after she breaks down into tears. He asks her to come on a coffee date with him and recall the good old times but Kavya refuses to go to the same old coffee house as that will bring back memories with Anirudh. They however continue with the date and Anirudh confesses his feelings to Kavya. Anirudh and Kavya's romantic break will also unfold a new twist on the show.



On the other hand, on Anupama and Vanraj’s return, Kavya will spill the beans on their divorce and tell the Shah family that Anupama and Vanraj are getting divorced in the next three days. The news will leave the family in dismay. Soon after the divorce, Kavya will invite Anupama to her wedding with Vanraj.

Amid the divorce, Vanraj will feel unhappy on parting ways with Anupama, while Anupama will feel light-hearted after the divorce.

Anupama stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and Tasneem Sheikh.

