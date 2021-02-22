In the upcoming episode of Anupama, Kavya has an evil plan to destroy Anupama and Shah family. After behaving all goody-goody with everyone in the Shah house, she finally reveals to Rakhi Dave that she was unable to do anything from outside. So, now she has a plan to take revenge from Anupama and throw Vanraj’s parents and his kids out of the Shah house so that she can be the owner of the residence and live peacefully after getting married to Vanraj. However, Vanraj and Anupma are clueless about her plan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Announces Audience Will Be Able to Audition For The Next Season

When she enters Shah house for Vanraj’s birthday celebration, her sugar-coated behaviour makes everyone wonder what is she planning to do. Amidst all this, Anupama gives a white flower to Vanraj as his birthday gift and offers the hand of friendship. During the cake cutting ceremony, Vanraj first offers the cake to Anupama leaving Kavya jealous.

Meanwhile, Anupama and Vanraj have proceeded with their divorce and are likely to get divorced in the next six months. Post which, Vanraj will marry Kavya. Anupama even asked Leela to accept Kavya as she will be her next daughter-in-law. However, Pakhi is not happy with Kavya entering the family and being with her dad Vanraj.

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupama is still ruling the TRP charts. With the storyline and twists in the show, the audience are loving the serial.

Will Kavya succeed in her plan?

Will Vanraj And Anupama Get Divorced?