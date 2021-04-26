In the upcoming episode of Anupama, Advait takes Anupama inside the wellness room for therapy after she gets unconscious. Yogi Advait breaks the news of Anupama suffering from an ovary tumor to Vanraj that leaves him in shock. Once Advait comes out of the room, he gives life lesson about relationships to worried Vanraj. He gives a reality check to Vanraj about Anupama’s pure love. Vanraj then realises that no one can love him like Anupama, not even Kavya. On one side, Vanraj wants to take care of Anupama and on the other hand, Anupama wants to take Vanraj back home. However, they finally spend some quality time at the resort. Also Read - Anupama Major Twist: After Vanraj, Kavya Goes Missing, Anupama-Vanraj Spend Quality Time at Resort

Meanwhile, Kavya believes that Vanraj has ditched her for his family and does not want to divorce Anupama. Due to her insecurities, she plans to leave everyone forever. Yogi Advait also asks Anupama for help in healing Vanraj and asks her to spend more time with Vanraj. Yogi also asks Vanraj to spend more time with Anupama as she battles ovarian cancer. Also Read - Anupama Massive Twist: Anupama is Suffering From Ovary Tumor, Vanraj Says 'No' To Divorce



Vanraj completely breaks down and is then consoled by Samar and Anupama. Vanraj then plans to change himself completely and seeks Samar’s support. Vanraj finally decides that he will not divorce Anupama. Vanraj wants to spend a good time with Anupama and his family and hence decides a fun day for the family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ∆nupamaThe Respectable women❤️ (@anupamaa_____)



Anupama stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and Tasneem Sheikh.