Mumbai: Anupama and Anuj Kapadia's chemistry, care and bond are widely loved by the audience. It is no secret that Anuj loves Anupama and she, on the other hand, is reluctant to start another journey after her first marriage. However, the two have maintained a good friendship and are winning hearts with their care towards each other. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Anuj and Anupama to unite. However, seems like a massive storm is about to hit their life. Some pictures are going viral on social media which show Anuj Kapadia injured and hospitalised. Anupama can be seen worried for Anuj, who is lying on a hospital bed with an oxygen mask. In another viral picture, Vanraj can be seen apologising to Anupama.

This has raised concern among fans about the upcoming twist in the show. Several fans took to social media asking why is Anuj hospitalised and why is Vanraj apologising to Anupama. Fans are also wondering if this twist will also mean Anupama's reconciliation with Vanraj. "Yeh vanraj anupama ko wapis apni zindgi mein aane ki request kar raha lagta hai but anuj ko kya ho gaya yar," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user wrote, "We don't want any reconciliation.. A big no."

For the unversed, in the recent episode, we saw Vanraj announcing that he wishes to divorce Kavya. He gave divorce papers to Kavya and added that marrying her was the biggest mistake of his life. While Kavya apologises and pleaded with Vanraj not to divorce her, Vanraj is adamant about his decision.

Anupamaa is one of the most popular Hindi television shows and is ruling TRP charts for months. The show features Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Paras Kalnawat and Aashish Mehrotra among other actors in key roles. The show airs on Star Plus.