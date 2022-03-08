Anupama Tuesday Episode, March 8, Written Update: The latest episode of Anupamaa was all about Anuj Kapadia and Anupama discovering a new layer in their relationship where everything doesn’t seem so hunky-dory given the family drama. The Tuesday episode hinted at Anupama’s family duties coming in between her bonding with Anuj. First, Anuj realises the same when he looks at Vanraj smiling at Anupama and maintaining a friendly bond since they are now becoming grandparents, and then Kinjal comes to interrupt their date plans.Also Read - Anupama Episode, March 7, Written Update: Anuj Kapadia to Become a Business Tycoon Again, Anupama Motivates Him

The episode began on a good note when Samar, who is always seen supporting his mother, tells Anupama that she shouldn't delay her plans of marriage with Anuj. A surprised Anupama asks him how did he come to know about their relationship, to which he replies that their growing bonding is visible to all and she shouldn't let other things hamper her decision and her personal life. Samar advises Anupama that everything else can wait but she should not wait any longer to move on.

Later, we see Rakhi Dave once again entering the Shah house to provide some luxury food items for her daughter Kinjal. She taunts Baa and Anupama about not being able to provide good care to her daughter who’s expecting her first child. She also gets a strong hunch about Toshu not being happy with the news of Kinjal’s pregnancy. Next, Anuj tells Anupama that one of his friends has got him on board as his business partner and he will be back in the business world in no time.

Anuj and Anupama plan an instant date and as they are leaving, Kinjal comes to see Anupama and requests her to accompany her to the doctor. The promo of the next episode shows the doctor revealing that there are complications in Kinjal’s pregnancy. Rakhi Dave tells Vanraj that his happiness is quite short-lived as Anuj is coming back in the business world and he might rule it again like before. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!