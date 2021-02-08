Popular television show Anupama starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey is going to get even more interesting with the intense drama. We have seen that Anupama challenges Vanraj and Kavya after the latter registers complaint against Samar and police arrest him. Now, Anupama will be seen saving the kids of her classroom after fire breaks out due to leaking of the gas. The incident comes as a boon to Anupama as her saving the kids prove that she is not mentally unstable as claimed by Vanraj in the divorce notice. Hence, this will be the key evidence in the court against Vanraj and seems like she will defeat him in the court. Also Read - Salman Khan Again Slams Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla For Calling Rakhi Sawant 'Neech, Wahiyat, Gandi Aurat'

On the other hand, Samar will be out of the jail and all the charges against him will be null and void after Anupama reveals about Vanraj and Kavya’s affair to the police. She will even charge them for living together without getting a divorce and levied charges of the extra-marital affair on Vanraj. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta- Jankee Welcome Baby Boy, Share First Photo of Them Holding Tiny Hand



In the midst of all this, Rakhi Dave does not leave a chance to taunt Vanraj and Kavya after the former lost the job and Kinjal was hired at the same position. If you remember, Rakhi asked Kinjal to sign some papers saying that she has invested some money in Kinjal’s name. In real, Rakhi has brought Vanraj’s company and is now the owner of it. Hence, Kinjal got an easy job in the company and straight to the director’s position. This also led to Rakhi getting all the news about Vanraj, Kavya and Anupama’s situation.

