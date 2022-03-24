Anupamaa Weds Anuj Kapadia: The latest episode of Anupamaa has brought the widest smile to the faces of the fans. As shown in the Thursday episode, Anupama finishes her performance with a bang and announces that she is ready to get married to Anuj Kapadia, the love of her life and the man who almost worshipped her for the last 26 years.Also Read - Anupamaa March 23 Written Update: Devika Returns, Anuj Kapadia's Car Meets With Accident But #MaAn Fans Are Surprisingly Fine
Anupama dances her heart out waiting for Anuj to enter the hall. She tries to imagine Anuj watching her performance. As he escapes an accident, he arrives late at the competition and that makes Anupama’s wait even longer. However, when he finally enters, Anupama starts dancing more passionately and announces in front of everyone on the stage that she’s going to marry Anuj with the background screen proudly flashing ‘Anupama Weds Anuj.’ Now, this has made #MaAn fans go emotional. Many fans took to Twitter to trend #Anupamaa and to celebrate the win of her relationship with Anuj, beating the evil plans of Vanraj, Baa and Rakhi Dave who have been telling her that a woman doesn’t get remarried when she becomes a grandmother. Check the #MaAn fan’s reactions here: Also Read - Anupamaa to Become a Web-Series With Rupali Ganguly And Sudhanshu Pandey in Lead? Here's What We Know
Anuj and Anupama standing together on the stage while holding each other’s hands have won the hearts of the audience. The fans believe that these two are made for each other and there’s no one on Indian television who can match their chemistry and partnership. Do you also think the same? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!