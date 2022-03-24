Anupamaa Weds Anuj Kapadia: The latest episode of Anupamaa has brought the widest smile to the faces of the fans. As shown in the Thursday episode, Anupama finishes her performance with a bang and announces that she is ready to get married to Anuj Kapadia, the love of her life and the man who almost worshipped her for the last 26 years.Also Read - Anupamaa March 23 Written Update: Devika Returns, Anuj Kapadia's Car Meets With Accident But #MaAn Fans Are Surprisingly Fine

Anupama dances her heart out waiting for Anuj to enter the hall. She tries to imagine Anuj watching her performance. As he escapes an accident, he arrives late at the competition and that makes Anupama’s wait even longer. However, when he finally enters, Anupama starts dancing more passionately and announces in front of everyone on the stage that she’s going to marry Anuj with the background screen proudly flashing ‘Anupama Weds Anuj.’ Now, this has made #MaAn fans go emotional. Many fans took to Twitter to trend #Anupamaa and to celebrate the win of her relationship with Anuj, beating the evil plans of Vanraj, Baa and Rakhi Dave who have been telling her that a woman doesn’t get remarried when she becomes a grandmother. Check the #MaAn fan’s reactions here: Also Read - Anupamaa to Become a Web-Series With Rupali Ganguly And Sudhanshu Pandey in Lead? Here's What We Know

and she announced it as her performance ended I think ….

Made it special for him yet again as she wanted to do on her bday which already bcm special for him! With the vows #MaAn #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa https://t.co/gV6kBSMT7S — Devoleena FC (@DevNaFC) March 24, 2022

Also Read - Anupamaa: Aneri Vajani Breaks Silence on Mukku's Absence From Show, Says 'Viewers Were Not Able to Digest...'

But she did suprise him on her bday and that oh shoot and solo moment they both deserved ❤️❤️❤️ not family announcement that time was not right for the family announcement then but it was worth the wait can’t w8 for kal #Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia https://t.co/FyO1vwrcNx — Devoleena FC (@DevNaFC) March 24, 2022

Isn’t this the first time Anu has voiced it out. Like actually used the word Prem. !

Do Correct me if i am wrong !#Anupamaa https://t.co/CcMZRPnSiz — Johanna (@johanna_seq) March 24, 2022

Aree gaaon walo finally #Anupamaa said P se Prem❤… pic.twitter.com/r7BFOL0NOm — Sejal Kushwaha (@SejalKushwaha) March 24, 2022

Okayyy!!! WHAT WAS THAT EPISODE!!!!❤❤❤❤

IT WAS SO FREAKING GOOD!!!

I HAVE ALREADY LOST COUNT OF HOW MANY TIMES I HAVE WATCHED THE PRECAP!!

I AM STILL CRYING BTW#Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia — A D I T I (@_aiiakre_) March 24, 2022

Goosebumps! Literally crying after seeing this VM .. Atlast #Anujkapadia wait is over.. He got what he deserved …HIS LOVE #Anupamaa Thank you Khanaji#MaAn https://t.co/SpotJx7pWe — trupti deshpande (@truptideshpan11) March 24, 2022

She held herself strong when Ba n Rakhi were taunting her, She stood still when Pakhi n V said not to marry, ..But she fell to ground n coud not hold herself when AK said he would go away n even in imagination they are not hugging what a level of patience #anupamaa — Rebika Thapa (@RebikaThapa5) March 24, 2022

Anuj and Anupama standing together on the stage while holding each other’s hands have won the hearts of the audience. The fans believe that these two are made for each other and there’s no one on Indian television who can match their chemistry and partnership. Do you also think the same? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!