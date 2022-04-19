Anupamaa Written Update April 19: The wedding preparations have begun by the Shah family despite the resistance of a few. While most of the members are excited about the big #MaAn wedding, Anuj Kapadia and Anupama felt a bit more special after what happened in the latest episode. On Tuesday, Malavika sends a few big packets for Anuj and Anupama and that leaves everybody amazed.Also Read - Inside Rupali Ganguly's Birthday Bash: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Casts, Anupamaa Actors, Shivangi Joshi And Others Attend Party- PICS
When the couple opens the bag, they find hundreds of letters written by their fans from all across the country. Both Anuj and Anupama go emotional as they understand the depth of the love that they have started receiving from all over the country after their big proposal video followed by their love story go viral on the internet. In between all this, Kavya, Baa and Vanraj keep sulking over how people are appreciating a woman falling in love and getting married in her late 40s.
What takes away the cake is Anuj and Anupama’s positivity and how they are finding their own tiny moments of joy and love in the madness around their wedding. That’s exactly something that has touched the hearts of the viewers who can’t stop talking about Anuj-Anupama’s chemistry on social media: Also Read - Anupamaa Actor Rupali Ganguly's Father Had To Sell House After Film With Dharmendra Got Delayed
Anuj and Anupama's wedding festivities have begun and Baa is trying way too hard to make sure that the rituals remain incomplete to hurt Anupama. However, the #MaAn fans are sure about one thing: that Anuj-Anupama's love will always win! Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!