Anupamaa Written Update, April 20: The latest episode of Anupamaa was full of colours, bondings and love as the wedding rituals began for the ‘#MaAn ki shaadi.’ As shown on Wednesday, Anupama’s family members go to Anuj’s house to do his tilak and officially declare him as part of their family. But, this doesn’t go without some drama and lots of laughter.Also Read - Anupamaa Written Update April 19: Anuj-Anupama Flirt Khullam Khulla, Read Letters From #MaAn Fans

As Bapuji, Kinjal, Samar, Dolly and Pakhi get ready to leave for Anuj’s house, Baa interrupts and tells everyone that they need one more member of the family to fulfil the ritual. As Baa continues to mock Anupama and curses her for her decision to get married at this age, Toshu makes a heroic entry and joins the gang, leaving a wide smile on Anupama’s face. Toshu joins the group to celebrate her mom’s wedding with Anuj Kapadia while Baa keeps sulking and Vanraj wonders why he is feeling disappointed seeing his ex-wife moving on in life. Also Read - Inside Rupali Ganguly's Birthday Bash: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Casts, Anupamaa Actors, Shivangi Joshi And Others Attend Party- PICS

As the family reaches Anuj’s house, they start teasing him about the rituals. He decides to have Anupama on a video call. She tells him that he doesn’t need to worry about the rituals and the others are just pulling his leg. This makes Anuj break into an impromptu shayari that raises eyebrows. Anuj says, “Sari duniya ek taraf, aur meri lugai ek taraf…”. Now, this is exactly what is making the #MaAn fans go gaga on social media. Also Read - Anupamaa April 11 Written Update: MaAn Melts Hearts as Anuj Pulls Anupama Closer - Check Fans' Tweets

Check how the Anupamaa fans are reacting to the latest episode showing Anuj-Anupama’s wedding rituals:

Meri lugai meri taraf ❤️

Lag raha hai sabke saamne romance karunga seriously le liya hai inhone#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #MaAn#200HappisodesOfAnuj pic.twitter.com/wCYl13axGr — CM (@creationcm) April 20, 2022

Abhi to shadi bhi nahi hui aur anuj lugai bulane lage chokara pagal Thai gayo — Monika (@MonikabhartiMo1) April 20, 2022

Jiyo Kapadia ji Jiyo

How the night has changed…

From:

Ab toh kijeye humse sarkaar dosti

To:

Meri lugai meri taraf❣️❣️#200HappisodesOfAnuj#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/981mol9KDh — ViVi (@AthenaHebe) April 20, 2022

Sari duniya ek taraf aur meri lugai mete taraf

Uff uff uff uff mtlb uff hi ho gaya

Hamara banda is so damn happyy

#MaAnKiShaadi #MaAn #200HappisodesOfAnuj #AnujKapadia #GauravKhanna #Anupamaa — Monika Lath (@monikalath4) April 20, 2022

Everyone leg pulling maan is so damn cute , karo karo aur leg pulling karo inn dono ki “sari khudai ek taraf, meri lugai meri taraf ” ufff ye larka bhi na ‍♀️#Anupamaa | #Anujkapadia | #Anupama | #200HappisodesOfAnuj | #200EpisodesofMaAnMagic pic.twitter.com/YBvlBvomcm — (@A_nushki) April 20, 2022

Meanwhile, the promo of the next episode shows Bapuji suffering a heart attack during the same function. Seems like Baa’s curse is taking shape as she wished for Anupama and Anuj to never get married happily. Will Bapuji’s health become a huge roadblock to Anuj and Anupama’s happiness? How will Anupama deal with her relationship by taking care of her family at the same time? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!