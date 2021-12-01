Anupamaa 1st December Wednesday Written Update: In the latest episode of Anupamaa, that day finally arrived when both Baa and Vanraj welcomed Anuj Kapadia into their house with open arms. Anuj and GK come to attend the Mehendi celebrations of Baa and Bapuji’s 50th wedding anniversary, and while both Anupama and Kavya fear them getting insulted again, Baa folds her hands and apologises for all her bitter behaviour in the past. She tells Anuj that she should have heartily accepted her daughter’s friendship earlier but she is ready to correct her mistakes now. Following this, Vanraj also welcomes Anuj and GK in the function, telling them that if Baa and Bapuji are happy to see them, he doesn’t have any problem.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Anupamaa To FINALLY Confess Her Love For Anuj, Kavya To Sell Shah House | 5 Major Spoilers

This change of hearts doesn't go down well with Kavya who continue to wonder if it's so easy for the members of the Shah house to become absolutely different people in a matter of a few days. Later, we see Anuj and Anupama stealing their own moment outside. In a beautiful scene, when Anupama expresses her happiness over Baa's acceptance of her friendship, Anuj adds to it in his usual shayari. This time, however, Anupama tells him that she understood every word of it. "Aajkal dheere dheere samajh ane lagi hai," says Anupama as they both break into a hearty laugh together.

We also see Bapuji and GK discussing how they are doing their best to bring Anupama and Anuj closer and will have to think of something bigger to make them realise that they belong together. Meanwhile, the promo of the next episode shows the kids talking about failed marriages in the family and how they fear getting married now. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!