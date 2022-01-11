Mumbai: Anuj Kapadia and his sister Malvika’s entry in the popular show Anupamaa has really impressed the audience. While the show continues to be on the top of the TRP list, makers are now planning for another major twist in the plot. If reports are to be believed, the makers of the show are planning to bring two new entries to the show. As reported by Tellychakkar, Malvika’s husband will be soon seen in the show. Apart from this, another entry will be of a character named ‘Akshay’.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Update: Kavya Leaves Shah House; Anupama in Tension to See Anuj-Vanraj Leaving For Work

For the unversed, Akshay is Malvika’s past lover. Earlier, Anuj had revealed that Akshay loved Malvika only because of her money and that’s when he stepped in to end their relationship. Meanwhile, the report also claims that Akshay will take over Anuj Kapadia’s business empire. However, no details about which actors will be playing Malvika’s husband and Akshay’s role are known for now. Also Read - 'Why Whitewash Ravanraj?' Anupamaa Fans Upset After Makers Show 'Abuser' Vanraj Helping Anuj Kapadia in Domestic Violence Track

Meanwhile, recently we saw how the makers brought in the track of domestic violence and revealed what Malvika had to go through in her past. While Malvika broke down after she saw a domestic violence case in the building, Anupama and Anuj calmed her down. Following this, Anupama and Anuj decide to end Malvika’s trauma regarding her past. Anupama then arranges a surprise for Malvika and the Shahs also joined in. They cheer Malvika by dancing to “Chak de saare gham”. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly-Alpana Buch Give Garba Twist To Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami, Aneri Vajani Calls Them 'Cutest'

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.

