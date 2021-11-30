Anupamaa 30th November 2021 Written Update: In the latest episode of Anupamaa, the Shah family seemed less dramatic and Anuj Kapadia-Anupama appeared closer than ever. The episode began with Anupama texting Anuj about finishing her work and writing an important mail. Her phone ‘auto-corrects’ whatever she types and Anuj freaks out thinking she has sent him a ‘bachao‘ text. He comes running to her house and then laughs his heart out upon learning that it was actually a typo on Anupama’s part. In the same moment, the two share a beautiful scene with their eyes locked and shy smiles covering their faces. The two then repair the old wedding outfits of Baa and Bapuji for their upcoming 50th wedding anniversary celebration. Check out this promo to know more:Also Read - Anupama-Anuj Kapadia's LOL Moment: When You See Kavya And Vanraj, You'll Know What Toxic Means!

The next day, Anupama visits the Shah house and participates in the festivities. She discusses how Baa and Bapuji should get a pre-wedding photoshoot done like the modern-day brides and grooms. She also tells Vanraj that she would be coming to the Shah house to take care of the arrangements and he should be okay with that. Vanraj, who has already told Kavya that she should stay away from creating any ruckus at the party, tells Anupama that it is absolutely fine. Later, when Anupama is preparing henna for Baa, Kinjal comes to offer her help and subtly hints at being in support of her and Anuj’s relationship. She tells Anupama that she would be very grateful if she gets an opportunity to prepare the same henna for her one day. Anupama feels taken aback after realising how after Bapuji, and Samar, Kinjal too is encouraging her to have a relationship with Anuj. Also Read - Anupamaa Actor Tassnim Sheikh Aka Rakhi Dave Takes Break From Instagram, Worried Fans Ask ‘Kahan?’

The show ends on an interesting note when Kavya comes to Anupama and tries to annoy her. Anupama asks her to stop cribbing and not ruin the happy day for her. As Kavya tries to argue, he sees Vanraj standing at the door. Recalling how Vanraj had earlier asked her to not try and cause a scene in the function, Kavya leaves. Anupama, however, is left stunned to see how Kavya leaves without completing her argument.

