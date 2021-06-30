Mumbai: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television and its is also ruling the TRP charts for over weeks now. The cast of Anupamaa has been successful in winning the audiences’ hearts be it Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) or Kavya (Madalsa Sharma). Madalsa who has been breaking the internet with her vamp role in the TV show, in real life, is a sweet and funny woman who loves to dance. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Kavya Faces Defeat After Her Plan Fails To Create Rift Between Kinjal-Anupamaa

Madalsa Sharma recently shared an Instagram reel, where she grooved with her real mother and actor Sheela S Sharmaa. They danced to Kaat Ke Kareja Dikha Denge, Kat Ke Kaleja Dikha song which is trending on the social media platforms. While sharing the video, Madalsa wrote: "Mumma Aa Gayi Yaar!!!!😱😱😅🤣 @sheelassharmaa #reels #reelsinstagram #madalsasharma #kavya #videooftheday #instadaily #instavideo #instagood #instamood #mood #reelitfeelit #reelskarofeelkaro #love #actorslife".

Watch Madalsa Sharma’s video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madalsa M Chakraborty (@madalsasharma)

A few days ago, Madalsa Sharma shared a fun video with Anagha Bhosale aka Nandini. Looking stunning in black outfits, the video presents their real-life equation in a funny, yet most adorable way. Sharing the video, Madalsa wrote, “Kavya and Nandu in Real Life!!!!”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madalsa M Chakraborty (@madalsasharma)

Meanwhile, talking about the show Anupamaa, Madalsa Sharma plays the role of Vanraj’s second wife, Kavya. However, even after marrying Vanraj, she is insecure and leaves no opportunity to insult Anupamaa. Recently, the Shahs celebrated Vat Savitri puja. During the puja, Anupamaa was trying to help Kinjal do it properly but Kavya reacted to it saying that she shouldn’t have divorced Vanraj in that case. Later, when Kavya starts to take rounds of the tree, she had a big smirk on her face as though she has made Anupamaa lose some battle. Anyways, but as luck would have it, she was about to fall but Anupamaa saved her.