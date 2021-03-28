Mumbai: Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly’s on-screen son Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of Samar Shah is having a tough time as his father Bhushan Kalnawat passed away on Saturday after he suffered a massive heart attack. Paras’ father collapsed in the lift and was rushed to the hospital. At that time, the actor was busy shooting on the sets of Anupamaa and as soon as he got the call, he rushed to the hospital on the production team’s bike. Along with Paras, the entire cast of Anupamaa including Rupali Ganguli, Sudhanshu Pandey and others left for the hospital. Before Paras arrived at the hospital, his father had already breathed his last. Also Read - Anupama Drinks Bhaang, Rupali Ganguly Dances to 'Tune Hothon Se Lagayi Toh' in Holi Special Episode - Watch Viral Video

A source close to Paras Kalnawat said: "He got a call from his mother who was crying on the phone. She informed him that his father had collapsed in the lift and that he was being taken to the hospital. Paras rushed to the hospital but by the time he reached there, his father had passed away. His co-actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey are with him at the hospital, along with other cast and crew members. The shooting of the show has been stalled for a few hours. Everyone on the set is in a state of shock."



In February, Paras had tested positive for coronavirus and he was excited to be on the sets back after a break. He had told an entertainment portal that he was happy to see his father’s COVID-19 report as he had tested negative. “Thankfully, my dad, who is not only a diabetic but also had an angiography sometime back, has tested negative and that’s a big relief.”

May his soul rest in peace!