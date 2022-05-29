One of the highest TRP shows in India, Anupamaa, is known for breaking stereotypes every now and then. Anupamaa fans have more reasons to rejoice apart from the recent MaAn wedding as the drama series will have a new character- Adhik Mehta will be playing the character of Pakhi’s boyfriend, according to a report in Telly Chakkar.Also Read - Urfi Javed is a Smokeshow in a Hot Pink Cut-Out Dress, Internet Calls Her ‘Sexy’| Watch Video

The report says that the makers have roped in Adhik Mehta to play Pakhi aka Muskaan Bamne's boyfriend in the Rupali Ganguly show. A source told the portal that the track shall unveil a Hindu-Muslim love angle in the show.

Interesting right, the new track can create a buzz amongst the fans. We must say that the makers of Anupamaa are breaking yet another stereotype in the show. The promo featuring Adhik Mehta will be out soon.

In other news, the show’s TRP skyrocketed thanks to MaAn’s wedding. MaAn’s pre-wedding festivities in the recent episodes of Anupamaa have garnered a lot of attention and appreciation from the viewers. Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s wedding plot is getting accolades by netizens trending MaAn ki Shaadi on social media. The show starring Rupali Ganguly as the main protagonist also has Gaurav Khanna in a pivotal role. The show produced by Rajan Shahi airs on Star Plus.

In the ongoing episode, the newly married couple Anuj and Anupamaa are enjoying their honeymoon and in the upcoming episode, Anuj will take Anupamaa to the orphanage where he was adopted by his parents.