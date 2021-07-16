Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: After trying to manipulate Kinjal, Kavya has made Pakhi her new target. She is instigating Pakhi against Anupamaa, creating differences between the two.Also Read - Anupamaa New Entry Big Update: Varun Badola To NOT Join As Anupamaa's Love Interest | Exclusive

Recently we saw how Pakhi learned dance from Kavya but talked rudely with Anupamaa. What follows is an argument between Samar and Pakhi about is a good dancer – Anupamaa or Kavya. Also Read - Anupamaa Shocking Twist: Anupamaa to Leave Shah House After Kavya Manipulates Pakhi, Baa, Babuji Against Her

In the upcoming episode, we will see a dance face-off between Anupamaa and Kavya. Even though both the ladies did well, when Kavya asks Pakhi who won it, Anupamaa announces Kavya as the winner. She does this because she doesn’t want to put Pakhi in a tough spot. Later, Kavya provokes Pakhi and tells her if she was her mother she would have fought to win only for her daughter. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Kavya Provokes Pakhi Against Anupamaa After Paritosh-Kinjal Make Their Exit From Home

Following this, Anupamaa visits Pakhi’s room and apologises for not being there for dance rehearsals. Vanraj overhears the conversation and tells Anupamaa that he is sorry that Pakhi spoke to her rudely.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that the Shah family visits the dance academy. While Vanraj is super excited about his cafe, Kavya’s reaction wasn’t satisfactory. She also insults Vanraj and tells him that no one will come to the cafe. However, Anupamaa interrupts asking what if people come to visit this cafe.

Looks like Anupamaa and Kavya are up for another battle. What will happen next? Will Kavya has another evil plan in mind?

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.

