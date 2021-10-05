Mumbai: Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows. It has also been ruling TRP charts for months now. Ever since the beginning of the show, it has been breaking stereotypes and sending out social messages that everyone must learn. Whether it was Anupama’s decision to divorce Vanraj or her decision of starting her dance academy, Anupama has become a bold, independent and strong woman in the show.Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj Confronts Anuj, Gets Dirty And Taunts ‘Khulam Khula Chalu Hai’

In a recent interview, Sudhanshu Pandey who plays Vanraj's role in the show talks about spreading a social message through the show. He mentioned that the makers of the show have always tried to present a story that is inspiring and motivating for the audience. He also added that the aim is to spread social messages in society with regard to women and girls.

“Our show is that it has been not just a slice of life but also been very motivating and very inspiring for the audiences. There’s always been an attempt and an effort from the writers to the producers and the creatives to give out good messages to the society for the women, girl child, children and parents, so we try to give out messages through our characters, which can motivate people to do better in their lives and become better people and become a better society on the whole,” he said.

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Anupama has begun a new chapter in her life. She has joined Anuj Kapadia’s hands as a business partner for his new restaurant. While Vanraj is jealous of the same, it will be interesting to see how Anupama and Anuj’s relationship will flourish.