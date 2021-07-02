Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly enjoys massive popularity and is widely loved by the audience. The actor never fails to share a glimpse of her behind-the-camera life with her fans. Once again, Rupali took to social media sharing that she has brought a new car. Also Read - Anupamaa: Kinjal's Apology To Anupama Leaves Fans Teary Eyed, 'Itne Khushi Aaj Tak Nahi Hui'

Rupali Ganguly shared a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen posing with her husband in front of her new car – Mahindra Thar. Rupali is also seen holding her car keys in her hand. However, what has won the hearts of the people is the reason why Rupali choose to buy this car over any other. She revealed that she is a proud Indian and also urged people to go for Indian products. "The Tall and the Short of it! Be Indian Buy Indian, Support Indian! #ProudIndian," Rupali wrote.

Several friends and fans took to the comment section of Rupali's post congratulating her and dropping heart emojis. While one of the fans wrote, "Congratulations to the most beautiful women and the most amazing couple of universe," another social media user appreciated her intention and wrote, "Good initiative."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Kavya continues to instigate Kinjal against Anupamaa, therefore, creating differences between the two. While the Shahs are shocked to see a sudden change in Kinjal’s behaviour, even Vanraj tells Anupamaa that she must not let Kinjal become another Kavya.

Apart from Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Paras Kalnawat and Aashish Mehrotra in key roles.