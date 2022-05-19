Anupamaa Tops TRP Ratings: Anupamaa fans have more reasons to rejoice apart from the recent MaAn wedding as the drama series has topped the list of highly rated TV shows. Film and television critic Salil Arunkumar Sand mentioned the same in his tweet where he listed the top 5 Indian shows as per TRP ratings. As per Salil’s tweet Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai held the second position in the TRP ranking.Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Give Aashirwaad to #MaAn: 'Sada Romance Karte Raho' | Written Update, May 18

Check out the official tweet by Salil Arunkumar Sand: Also Read - MaAn Wedding Video: Anupama as Gorgeous Bride, Anuj Kapadia as Dapper Groom Take Pheras in Viral Video- Watch



TRP Report for week 19 shows Yeh Hai Chahatein, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie at the third, fourth and fifth spot respectively. Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Say 'Thoda Better Hua' After #MaAn Ki Haldi Episode, Swoon Over Anuj-Anupama's Yellow Look

Anupamaa

MaAn‘s pre-wedding festivities in the recent episodes of Anupamaa have garnered a lot of attention and appreciation from the viewers. Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s wedding plot is getting accolades by netizens trending MaAn ki Shaadi on social media. The show starring Rupali Ganguly as the main protagonist also has Gaurav Khanna in a pivotal role. The show produced by Rajan Shahi airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the second most favourite show of the daily soap audience next to Anupamaa. AbhiRa Ki Shaadi is winning hearts at par with MaAn wedding as Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopra’s sparkling chemistry has resonated with the viewers. This drama series also airs on Star Plus.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

This third daily soap from Star Plus witnessed a remarkable jump in its viewership as it jumped from fifth to third spot of the TRP list by Salil. Yeh Hai Chahatein revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh, who crossed each other’s path and ended up falling in love. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi play the lead characters in the show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fell from second to fourth position. The massive drop is a shocker for the fans as the show has remained in the second spot of the TRP list for over a year. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead.

Imlie

Star Plus has yet another show ruling the TRP list as Imlie stood at the fifth position. In the upcoming episode of the show, Aryan and Imlie share some romantic moments and will get dirty after slipping into a pit. The TV series stars Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan and Manasvi Vashist in the lead.

For more updates on Anupamaa and TRP ratings check out this space at India.com.