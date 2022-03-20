Anupamaa latest news: The fans of the TV show Anupamaa are quite loyal to its star cast, especially Rupali Ganguly who plays the titular character in the series. However, a new addition in the Anupamaa family recently got appreciation from the fans. Actor Aneri Vajani who entered the show as Malvika Kapadia aka Mukku impressed the viewers with her performance. Currently, her character is seen on a break as Anupama and Anuj move forward in their lives together. In her latest conversation with a daily, Aneri spoke about her absence from the show and the audience’s reaction to it.Also Read - Anupamaa Holi Episode, March 18 Written Update: #MaAn Fans in Awe of Anuj-Anupama's Chemistry as They Colour Each Other With Love

The actor said her role in Anupamaa was a cameo and she isn't shooting for it currently. As shown in the story, Mukku sides with Vanraj after falling for him and accepts her brother, Anuj's decision of transferring the entire business empire to her. While speaking to ETimes, Aneri said the audience couldn't warm up to Mukku developing feelings for Vanraj and her character had to move away.

"The character started as a cameo and we received good feedback. But, with time passing, maybe, viewers were not able to digest the fact that Malvika could fall in love with Sudhanshu's character. The script was written in such a way that as time goes by, Mukku falls in love with Vanraj and there are more twists and turns. My character was also such that she was moody and did things spontaneously. So initially, people liked her, therefore I don't have anything to complain about," she said.

The actor added that it is Anupama’s world after all and only she can be a permanent member of it. “People forget that at the end of the day, it is Anupama’s show, so Mukku can’t always be around. My character was always a cameo, so I am happy with whatever I was dished out,” she said. Aneri went on to talk about working as a lead actor in TV shows. She was quoted as saying, “Besides, I have hardly done shows where I have had a cameo. I would always want to play the lead in a new TV show. As of now in Anupama, my character is on a break.”

Do you miss Mukku on-screen? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!