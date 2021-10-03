Mumbai: Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly often teases fans with the glimpse of the romance between Anupama and Anuj and fans go gaga over it. On Sunday, she took to Instagram and shared an adorable video featuring her and Gaurav Khanna. In the video, the most loved jodi of Anupama and Anuj groove to the beats of the soulful song, Raatan Lambiyaan.Also Read - Anupamaa Maha Episode Spoilers: 5 HUGE Twists That Are Going to Change The Story Forever

The video begins with Anuj holding the edge of Anupama’s pallu and she turns back and smiles at him. They look into each other’s eyes as they groove to the melodious song. While Rupali looked gorgeous in purple coloured saree, Anuj can be seen complimenting her in a blue sherwani and black pyjamas. Also Read - Anupamaa Maha Episode Promo: Anupama All Set To Kick Start New Chapter Of Her Life With Anuj | See Invitation Card

Rupali wrote, “Anuj aur Anupamaa’s version of Raatan lambiyaan. Thoda pyaar aur thoda sharmana! P.S. Dont miss the guest appearance in #MaAn’s love story who is surely taking away the spotlight. (sic)” Also Read - Anupamaa Alert: Rakhi Dave Crosses All Limits But Anupama Teaches Her a Lesson With Anuj Kapadia's Help

Watch Video Here:

Talking about Anupamaa, Baa tears apart the Bhumi Pujan invitation and informs that she will not attend it nor anybody from the family is allowed to go for the Bhoomi-pujan. She accused Anupama of being shameless for giving her the card where Anupama’s name is written along with a ‘paraye mard’s’ name. Baa also staed that working with a ‘paraya mard’ for two years is not a good thing, which clearly shows the hypocrisy of Baa since she never questioned her son Vanraj when he and Kavya used to work together or even their relationship.

On the other hand, Rohan attacked Samar and Nandini and warned them to break up otherwise he will kill Samar. When Kinjal informed Anupama about the photographs sent home by Rohan, she decided to get Samar and Nandini engaged as soon as possible.