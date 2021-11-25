Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia treated fans with an interesting set of pictures and fans went all ‘haaye’. Taking to Instagram, the on-screen couple took to their respective Instagram handle to share a new set of photos where Anuj is seen going full sufi mode for his eternal love. It looks like Anuj performs qawali for Anupama and she is preety impressed with his heart-warming gesture.Also Read - TRP Report Week 46: Anupamaa Reigns Again, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses Minor Increase | Full List

In the photos, Anuj can be seen clad in a green traditional wear teamed up with a matching waist coat, a sufi red velvet cap and a piece of cloth tied to his wrist. Rupali, on the other hand, dolled up in yellow saree teamed up with maang tikka, a pair of earrings, bangles and other accessories. Well, they definitely look adorable together.

Rupali captioned it, "No today is not Maan-day but midweek surprise toh banta hai.. aaplog itna pyaar dete ho toh humne socha thoda surprise hum bhi de de #MaAn. (sic)"

Check Out The Photos Here:

Talking about Anupamaa, Anuj and Anupama love story has finally taken a turn and Anupama is slowly and steadily falling for him, which is a treat to watch for MaAn fans. Kavya, on the other hand, has legally transferred the Shah residence to her name and have been involved in fraud against the Shahs. Baa has been apologetic towards the whole family an Bapuji for the big drama on the occasion of Diwali. She has now asked Anupama to keep the dance academy and to keep visiting her on a daily basis. The Shah family has outcaste Kavya after the family felt betrayed by their daughter-in-law and clearly indicated that she is not a part of the Shah family but Anupama is.