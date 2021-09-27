Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is making the fans bowled over with its new Mumbai business trip track. Currently, Anupama and Anuj have jetted off to Mumbai for some work. As they land in the city, Anupama is seen all excited and happy as she runs towards the beach of Mumbai and the duo have a romantic beach walk.Also Read - Anupamaa: Insecure Vanraj Follows Anupama And Anuj to Mumbai, Says ‘I am Not Over My Ex-Wife’

On Sunday, makers also teased fans with the pictures of Anupama and Anuj’s ‘magical’ moments in Mumbai. Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement. One user tweeted, “charmers look at gaurav’s smile the reel is actually cute.” Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Romantic Beach Video Is Setting Relationship Goals, Fans Say 'Maza Aa Gaya'

One more user wrote, “they create something .. something that’s like a soft melody.” Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia Is Lovestruck With Anupama’s Glimpse And It Will Give You DDLJ Vibes

“Another cute episode!! Just watching #Anupamaa ‘s happiness and excitement brings an everlasting smile on Anuj’s face and the audience’s Grinning face with smiling eyes The way @TheRupali has expressed Anu’s innocence in every single moment is highly appreciable!! We could all see ourselves in her!”, wrote another.

One more user tweeted, “First are always special… Heart suit Isn’t it???? #Anupamaa #MaAn.”

Check Reactions Here:

Haaaye…❤ The Man Has waited 26 yrs with no Expectation No Hope.. He deserves all the happiness & anu deserves the freedom.. #MaAn#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/zrmHrjxYXq — (@RasmalaizMegh) September 26, 2021

mujhe kuch ho raha hai. these two are making me blush so hard both off screen and on screen. ♥️ #MaAn #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/B61DaxpoMc — (@alllthingsfilmy) September 27, 2021

#AnujKapadia and his fetish for #Anupamaa ‘s Pallu will have a different fan base soon #MaAn are ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1kfPWVXq1i — Rashmi (@rashishrii) September 27, 2021

As Anupama and Anuj enjoy their beach time in Mumbai, Vanraj and Kavya too fly to Mumbai because Vanraj is still insecure with his ex-wife Anupama and is even ‘attached to her’. With Vanraj and Kavya in Mumbai, new twists are definitely in store.

What are your views on MaAn?