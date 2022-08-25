Anupama-Anuj Kapadia romantic bedroom scene: The latest episode of Anupamaa put the widest smile on the faces of the fans, especially those who keep rooting for their favourite #MaAn. The episode showed Anuj Kapadia finally reuniting with his wife after suffering from paralysis for days following the cliff accident. As shown in the episode on Thursday, Anuj holds Anupama in his arms and wipes off a tear from her cheeks in a romantic bedroom scene. She then puts her head on his chest and they both get their long awaiting ‘sukoon ki neend’ after all the chaos that took place in the last few days.Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Rupali Ganguly's Iconic 'Aapko Kya' Dialogue From Anupamaa in New Reels - Watch Funny Video

The #MaAn fans, who were really waiting for such a romantic moment between Anuj and Anupama, are now on cloud nine. Several fans took to Twitter to shower their favourite screen couple with love. Many fans also mentioned how Anupama looked visibly relieved and free from any sign of anxiety on her face as opposed to how she looked in the last few episodes. Also Read - Anupamaa Trends Big After Fans Love Gaurav Khanna’s Performance as Anuj Kapadia - Check Reactions

CHECK HOW THE #MaAn FANS ARE CELEBRATING ANUJ AND ANUPAMA’S BEDROOM ROMANTIC SCENE:

When A is a sweetheart ❤️

Can't ask for something better 🤗🤗 #anupamaa #MaAn

This look of pure love mixed with a little lust is not something I will be over any time soon 🤍🔥#MaAn • #Anupamaa • #AnujKapadia

#Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia

Anupama looks beautiful when she is dressed up for but for me….

She was and always will look the most beautiful like this – simple soft sari, hair out and genuine happy smile!!!

Our Kanha with his MEHBOOBA…My first attempt in VM…thank u @_anujkizoo_90 for helping me out with this…@TheRupali @iamgauravkhanna I hope u watch this n like it…

Finally I took out some time in between my OPD to do this 🙈🙈🙈#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn

For this moment, she was ready to give the whole world. To be in his arms for a moment… Look into his eyes…Feel his touch…Thank you @TheRupali @iamgauravkhanna .A small moment, but you played so that our whole heart was filled with happiness🥺#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn

Isse phle Anu hug kar rhi thi to pain dikh rha tha uske face pe to ab uske face pe sukoon dekhkr kitna acha lag raha hai. Makers kuch din khush or sukoon se hi rehne dijiye inhe plzz no kaand 🙏🏻 #MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia

Meanwhile, a section of the fans also seems upset with the makers for once again whitewashing Vanraj’s character by showing him free of all the charges of causing violence with Anuj on that cliff. Many fans think that even though he didn’t push Anuj off the cliff, it was because of him that Anuj went there and therefore, he shouldn’t be roaming around completely guilt-free.

In the upcoming episode, Anuj and Anupama will be seen giving it back to their family members Barkha and Ankush who conspired hard to take over the Kapadia business and also slut-shamed Anupama when Anuj was unconscious in the hospital. How do you think will Anuj punish these two now? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!