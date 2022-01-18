Anupamaa Big Spoiler: Amid the ongoing arguments in the Shah House, Anupama and Anuj Kapadia are leaving no stone unturned in teasing fans with the glimpse of their 90s romance. In Tuesday’s episode, Anuj and Anupama will be seen getting close to each other in their old style. Before leaving for Shah house, Anupama prepared breakfast for Samar and Nandini as they love eating aloo ka parantha. Anuj helped her in packing the lunch and saw a heart-shaped parantha on the top. He picked it up and said, this one must be for me.Also Read - Rupali Ganguly Says 'Maine Tel Lagaya Hai' As She Gets Caught By Paparazzi Outside Salon | Watch

Anupama saw Anuj from behind and started blushing as she cooked for him to express her love. In the office, Anuj kept on looking at the heart-shaped parantha and refused to share it with Mukku (Malvika). They both fought and decided to share the parantha. The cute part of the entire episode became a treat for #MaAn fans. They started appreciating their closeness just like any other 90s romance. Infact, one of the #MaAn fans noticed how neatly Anuj pealed all the boiled potatoes. Also Read - Anuj Kapadia to Propose Marriage to Anupama, Time For The #MaAn Fans to go Nacho!

Such a cute buddy sibling relationship I just hope, wish and pray This #AnujKapadia getting insecure abt #Anupamaa leaving them might jst jst be the reason for #MaAn wedding proposal❤️❤️❤️ With Mukku being the shipper

pic.twitter.com/RsbSOl3d7f — Dr.Pallavi Tari (@pallavitari) January 18, 2022

A must try for all the people out there

who are in love… Falling a little more every day for their Innocent romance… ♥️#Anupamaa ~#MaAn ~#AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/NjQ0Po0k6n — Anaya (@a_pretty_soul) January 18, 2022

Yeh dono Anupama fanclub ke members fighting for Anu ke haat ka bana hua paratha ❤ The chaotic and cute Kapadia siblings ❤#MaUj #MaAn #Mukku #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/dR3W4NaPlS — Anu & Anuj #MaAn ❤ (@DeewaniLadki01) January 18, 2022

As soon as Anupama reached Shah House, she was shocked to see what had happened between Samar, Nandini and Vanraj. Anupama questioned Vanraj about getting in the middle of Samar and Nandini’s fight. She told him that he should have tried to fix it rather than damaging it further. When Vanraj adviced Samar to part ways with Nandini, Anupama jumped in the conversation to save Samar-Nandini’s relationship. This happened when Samar threw his engagement ring in anger and said that he is ending their relationship.