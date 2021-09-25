Anupamaa: The Rupali Ganguly starrer show is ruling the TRP charts, courtesy to its engaging narrative and strong messages. While viewers are totally in love with new entrant Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia, many are just eagerly waiting for Anupama and Anuj to become life partners soon. However, their old-school romance with classic 90’s music is what makes it worth a watch.Also Read - Anupamaa: Asha Bhosle Shares Her 'Strong Views' On Rupali Ganguly Starrer Show, Calls It 'Need Of Hour'

Now, Rajan Shahi's production house, Director's Kut, has released a new promo and it will give you DDLJ vibes. In the promo, Anupama is seen all excited as she arrives for their business trip in Mumbai. She can be seen taking an auto ride and happily waves at Anuj, who goes all lovestruck once again and the instrumental music of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's song 'Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam' in the background.

Well, the promo will leave you all excited for the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, Vanraj, Paritosh, and Kavya do not leave a chance to taunt Anupama as she is all set to leave for the airport. Anupama enjoys her very first flight journey and beaches of Mumbai with Anuj while Kavya questions Vanraj about his relationship with Anupama. She asked him why is he so bothered with Anuj and Anupama’s relationship when he is married to her. Vanraj tells Kavya that there is an unsaid bond that they share with each other.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.