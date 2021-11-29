Anupamaa Latest Episode: In the latest episode of Anupamaa, while the audience didn’t get any MaAn scene, they got a sweet conversation between Anupama and Anuj Kapadia. Anupama discusses the idea of celebrating Baa and Bapuji’s 50th wedding anniversary with the entire family and gets everyone on board. During the same discussion, she and Vanraj recall their own wedding anniversary celebration from the past and are left feeling awkward in front of their kids. Later, we see Kinjal having an argument with Toshu over him not participating in the discussion about celebrations in the family.Also Read - Anupama-Anuj Groove To 'Banna Re' And Their Sizzling Chemistry Will Brighten Up Your Weekend

In between all this, Anupama makes a call to Anuj and he tells her how she doesn’t need to lose herself in the entire Shah family drama. He tells her that she should be happy among her family members but should not encourage people to talk back to her or insult her in the same family. Also Read - Anupamaa Actor Tassnim Sheikh Aka Rakhi Dave Takes Break From Instagram, Worried Fans Ask ‘Kahan?’

The news of celebration in the house has made Kavya feel extremely left out, especially because she was not asked to participate in the discussion. She has started channelising her anger into breaking Toshu and Kinjal’s marriage now. Also Read - Urfi Javed Makes Explosive Claims, Says 'Lost Anupamaa Due To Ex-Boyfriend Paras Kalnawat'

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how Anuj and Anupama steal their own moments between all the family drama at the Shah house. The celebrations in the family also mean more dance performances and the fans are eager to see their #MaAn getting closer with each passing day. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!