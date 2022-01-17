Mumbai: It may be Monday for you, but for Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna fans, it’s MaAn-day. The two actors, who portray the roles of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia respectively in the popular show, enjoy massive fan following and are widely loved. While their bond is adored by all, the two actors mark each Monday as MaAn-Day (MaAn is the term formed by Anupama and Anuj Kapadia fans). They share adorable videos or pictures each Monday. This time too, carrying forward the tradition, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna shared a romantic video that is now winning hearts.Also Read - Anupamaa Latest Update: MaAn Fans Love How Anupama – Anuj Kapadia Share Meaningful Conversations Over Tea

Rupali and Gaurav took to their official Instagram account and dropped a video in which they can be seen romancing on the famous song ‘Rang De Tu Mohe Gerua’ from the 2015 movie Dilwale. With their arms in arms and broad smiles, the video is making MaAn fans fall in love with the two actors all over again. While Rupali is dressed in a yellow saree, Gaurav dons a simple blue tee. Sharing the video, Gaurav Khanna wrote, “#MaAn day ritual for you guys, Hope you people enjoy it (sic).” Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist on Public Demand: Anupama Confronts Vanraj Over Domestic Abuse, Anuj Kapadia Holds Her Pallu

Rupali and Anuj’s co-star Aneri Vajani, who plays the role of Malvika in the show was quick to comment, “Cuttesttt Monday motivation.” Even Devika aka Jaswir Kaur wrote, “Aaaawwww”. The comment section of Gaurav’s post is filled with heart emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Super super Gaurav sir and Rupali mam mere fav hai ap dono aap reels ufffff Love u sir.”

Meanwhile, talking about the show, in the upcoming episode, the tension between Samar and Nandini will rise. Samar will even throw away his engagement ring. It will be interesting to see what will happen next in the show.