Anupamaa episode today: In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Anuj Kapadia and Anupama gave their fans yet another moment to cherish in between all the family drama. While Vanraj is adamant about not letting Baa enter the house without Bapuji, Anupama is trying her best to make him understand that he cannot insult Baa as a counter-reaction to his father's ouster from the house. Kavya, who has been instigating Baa and Vanraj against Anupama since day 1, also comes under her husband's radar when he slams her for not doing her 'bahu duties' properly and instead of protecting the peace of the family, she let Baa insult Bapuji on a festival.

While all this was happening, Anuj silently looked at Anupama and featured at her to ask if she was doing okay. Anupama, too, looked at him and answered by nodding. The two stealing their own moment in the middle of the entire madness has sent the fans on cloud nine. Check out their reactions here:

I think asked “Did I do Correct by bringing Bapuji here”

She said “You can’t be wrong, Never Ever” #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn https://t.co/wusB0xIvDP — Bhavana Mehta (@BhavanaMehta19) November 20, 2021

Also Read - Anupamaa Aka Rupali Ganguly Has a Message For All Housewives And It’s Inspiring!

one of theirs’ their eye contact and those unspoken words between them “tum theek ho na ?” ❤️ HIS only concern amidst the high intense drama, and HER assurance

#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/4jRT00C6M0 — Munni (@munnihyderabad) November 20, 2021

Fans love Anuj’s character in the show. He has appeared to be one of those rare men on Hindi television who defy toxic masculinity. Anuj loves Anupama, and respects her and therefore, respects her choices even if that means not getting the same love back from her. She, in lieu, understand Anuj’s feelings towards her and does her best to protect those feelings at any cost. Anuj makes Anupama understand the meaning of real independence and she makes him learn the value of relationships and family.

