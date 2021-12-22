Anupamaa latest episode today: Anupama and Anuj Kapadia continued with their sweet chemistry in the latest episode of the show. After Anuj breaks down and falls asleep in Anupama’s lap, his sister finally takes him and Anupama back to their house. The next morning, the cute flirting begins again and Anuj tells Anupama that he will never let her work alone in the kitchen.Also Read - Anupama-Anuj Kapadia Hold Hands, Fans Love The Sexual Tension Between #MaAn - Latest Episode Update

The kitchen scene has now gone viral among the #MaAn fans who are just gushing over Anuj and Anupama flirting with each other. In one scene, Anuj just stands behind Anupama and experiences the ‘khoobsurat haadsa‘ as her long hair touched his face and he is taken aback by the beauty of the moment. Anuj then walks towards Anupama and she blushes. The entire scene takes the #MaAn chemistry a notch ahead. Check out these tweets expressing love for Anuj and Anupama and rooting for them to be together soon: Also Read - Anupama-Anuj Kapadia Romance in New Reels, Fans Demand #MaAn Wedding - Watch Video

Ishq ke sab hadson mein.. Sabse haseen ye Haadsa ..

Sadiyon talak ab to rahega mera dil ye barbaad sa.. ❤️#MaAn #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/4eviNiHvtn — Prerna Singh (@mynameisprerna) December 22, 2021

just anu blushing and anuj being lost in his khoobsurat hadsa #Anupamaa | #MaAn pic.twitter.com/hVMNLbZx3I — | (@alllthingsfilmy) December 22, 2021

If #MaAn‘s asked to spell “Friendship” They’ll go:F-L-I-R-T-A-T-I-O-N-S-H-I-P She instantly got the hint behind his”Bohot zor se lgi” Btw Tone up this flirtationship,we’re loving this phase Just 2 Questions here

What was the motive Anuj?

& What’re you expecting #Anupamaa? pic.twitter.com/Xg3OXUiSaK — rrrapmonsta⁷ (@BluenGreyslaps) December 22, 2021

Now Tht I hv vented my anger enough on Vanya cringe

Lets talk abt #MaAn Come on Mr #AnujKapadia

Can’t u see #Anupamaa blushing

Itna toh aap padh hi sakte ho☺️ The girl is absolutely going head over heels for u,expecting u to realise that..

But aap ho ki.. Gadheda chokra pic.twitter.com/TKaz0hnSqK — Dr.Pallavi Tari (@pallavitari) December 22, 2021

Chabuk!!! Aur isi ke saath #AnujKapadia ki andar se @iamgauravkhanna ki awaaz nikalte hue!! This particular sequence about

‘Geele baal hunter ki tarah chubtey hai’ I can no way imagine Anuj saying this without fumbling or getting awkward#MaAn progression#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/2AhaH4Vegp — Dr.Pallavi Tari (@pallavitari) December 22, 2021

Like I said anu is more romantic.. Anuj u r gonna get ur biggest heart attack soonish #maan as far as m is concerned, anu will tc .. https://t.co/AsIv3dJsXK — Monica Ruby (@MonicaRuby87) December 22, 2021

When he came closer, her voice lowered, in that fleeting moment she thought of something! Happy that Anu is being real. Why cannot a woman express her desire? Why should she shy away? Keep going, Anu! #MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #RupaliGanguly #GauravKhanna #Anupama pic.twitter.com/vZZeovLmxX — what’s happening in MaAn’s life! (@WhatsHa07390341) December 22, 2021

So now we know why when #Anupamaa asked “lagi?”#AnujKapadia said “jor se lagi” And he had a mischievous grin,and she blushed Mature sanskari but not so sanskari #MaAn romance at its peak — Dr.Pallavi Tari (@pallavitari) December 22, 2021

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia are getting so much love from fans that it’s difficult to imagine them fighting more challenges in their relationship now. Malvika, who has entered the story as Anuj’s younger sister has also started showing her colours. While she doesn’t have a problem with Anupama living in their house, she definitely has some past baggage to deal with that is going to hamper Anuj’s equation with Anupama.

In the upcoming episode, the audience will Malvika behaving aggressively with Anuj and running away from the house only to make him suffer and come after looking for her. How will Anupama now deal with Anuj’s family drama after sorting out the family issues at her end is something that needs to be seen now! Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!