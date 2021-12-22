Anupamaa latest episode today: Anupama and Anuj Kapadia continued with their sweet chemistry in the latest episode of the show. After Anuj breaks down and falls asleep in Anupama’s lap, his sister finally takes him and Anupama back to their house. The next morning, the cute flirting begins again and Anuj tells Anupama that he will never let her work alone in the kitchen.Also Read - Anupama-Anuj Kapadia Hold Hands, Fans Love The Sexual Tension Between #MaAn - Latest Episode Update
The kitchen scene has now gone viral among the #MaAn fans who are just gushing over Anuj and Anupama flirting with each other. In one scene, Anuj just stands behind Anupama and experiences the 'khoobsurat haadsa' as her long hair touched his face and he is taken aback by the beauty of the moment. Anuj then walks towards Anupama and she blushes. The entire scene takes the #MaAn chemistry a notch ahead. Check out these tweets expressing love for Anuj and Anupama and rooting for them to be together soon:
Anupama and Anuj Kapadia are getting so much love from fans that it’s difficult to imagine them fighting more challenges in their relationship now. Malvika, who has entered the story as Anuj’s younger sister has also started showing her colours. While she doesn’t have a problem with Anupama living in their house, she definitely has some past baggage to deal with that is going to hamper Anuj’s equation with Anupama.
In the upcoming episode, the audience will Malvika behaving aggressively with Anuj and running away from the house only to make him suffer and come after looking for her. How will Anupama now deal with Anuj’s family drama after sorting out the family issues at her end is something that needs to be seen now! Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!