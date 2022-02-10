Anupamaa latest episode update: While it seems like an end of a professional chapter in Anuj Kapadia’s life, it also looks like a new beginning in his personal life. After giving up on the entire business empire and transferring everything to Mukku, Anuj has nowhere to go but with Anupama by his side, he can never be alone. The two will now be living together at her rented place and that’s where the new twists are expected to come up in the story.Also Read - Anupamaa Aka Rupali Ganguly Nails Badhai Do’s Hook Step With Brother Vijay Ganguly- Watch

Vanraj's evil plan has worked and he has successfully manipulated Mukku into believing that her brother has chosen Anupama over their sibling bond. While both Mukku and Anuj are hurt, both of them are trying to start afresh. With Mukku taking over the business empire, Vanraj has got an opportunity to become a big businessman. Meanwhile, he is also now set to badmouth Anupama and question her for living with Anuj. Check out how the fans are reacting to this new story in the show:

V has started to underestimate Anuj.. His focus is only on tackling #Anupamaa which he thinks can be handled easily.. His overconfidence, will make him commit a blunder and fall flat ..🤞

Anuj has definately drawn a Lakshmanrekha which we need to wait and watch..#MaAn will rise — trupti deshpande (@truptideshpan11) February 10, 2022

History of anupama whteva trashraj plans seems like he won and hota to ulta hai atleast in maan ka case ! Ulti ginti shuru kare countdown begins trashraj ka trashmahal and his ego will fall Seedhi baat he didn’t understand, played with emotions #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn — Devoleena FC💞💕 (@DevNaFC) February 10, 2022

Precap so predictable, that this Vanraj would not sit silent even after doing all this things. Now that Baa will create havoc in their life including Toshu. Leave them alone yaar 😫#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/GcN0biI4uG — Smiley_Face (@SmileyF94287113) February 10, 2022

Why do I feel Toshu & Baa will b the kaand questioning the ‘live in’ of #MaAn that will trigger #Anupamaa 🤧 Toshu mentioned on Christmas night how #AnujKapadia is nothing w/o his empire and might humiliate him leaving Anu furious.A parallel to the night of Anuj’s confession🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/U9j7gcBITQ — priyanka kumar (@priyank65601552) February 10, 2022

Main shuru se hi chahti thi ki Anu ki confession Anu ki Appartment me ho… ❤️❤️❤️❤️ un dono ko disturb karne ke liye koi nhi hoga wahan 🙈🙈🙈🙈 #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn https://t.co/MD0Ebc8COV — Shrabani (@Shrabani_bony) February 10, 2022

In the promo of the new episode, Vanraj creates a whole scene at the Shah house when he reveals that Anuj and Anupama will be living together at her place from now on. He tries to shame Anupama for deciding to have a live-in relationship at this age. It will now be interesting to see how this decision will affect Anupama-Anuj’s relationship and her bonding with her family members. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!