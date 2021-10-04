Anupamaa latest episode spoiler: In the latest episode of Anupamaa, the viewers will see Vanraj Shah deepening his enmity for Anuj Kapadia as he attends the Bhumi Pujan of their new business site. Anupama and Anuj sit in the puja together and perform the rituals to strengthen their bond as the business partners and that’s what irks Vanraj even more. Interestingly, this turns out to be the second time when Vanraj goes on to take part in a celebration organised by Anuj after refusing to attend it first. He was furious when he saw his ex-wife’s name written on the invitation card alongside Anuj, and refused to attend the puja along with Baa and Kavya.Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj-Anupama's Sweet 90s Romance On Raatan Lambiyaan Is Unmissable | Watch

However, the latest episode will show Vanraj not only making a move towards the site but also sitting in the puja and trying to control his anger. However, a new mystery is developed in the show with Vanraj getting a letter that makes him attend the Puja. Now, who sent that letter and what was written in it that shook Vanraj, Baa, and Kavya – is yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, the rest of the family is happy about Anuj showing tremendous respect for Anupama in various ways.

Bapuji, Kinjal, Samar and Pakhi are all in awe of Anuj as he lets Anupama creates her own opportunities to achieve success in the business. The two also twin in purple and that intrigues all the family members. Samar, who has been missing a fatherly figure in his life, expresses how grateful he is for Anuj and his good deeds. He gives a warm hug to him and thanks him for standing by his mother and providing her with new opportunities to shine. Anupama goes emotional seeing Samar bonding with Anuj.

While everything seems happy at Anupama’s side, Vanraj seems to be on a mission to ruin her happiness and it will be interesting to see how Anuj beats his new move in demeaning Anupama! Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!