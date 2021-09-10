Mumbai: Anuj Kapadia’s entry in the popular show Anupamaa has impressed fans. Ever since his first scene in the show, Anuj Kapadia is caring, helpful, smart, and cute. While he has never admitted his love to Anupama, his actions say it all.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Update: Anuj Kapadia Addresses Anupama As 'Anu', Leaves Vanraj Furious

In a recent episode, Anuj Kapadia tells Gopi Kaka that he doesn't understand why men feel that all women need them to grow, whereas in reality all women need is a chance. He also adds that Anupama is an independent woman. This has impress fans a lot who then took to social media appreciating Anuj Kapadia's words. While one of the fans mentioned that Anuj's entry will change Anupama's life, another social media user claimed that Anuj's entry will take the show to newer heights.

Apart from this, in the same episode, Anuj Kapadia was repeatedly seen caring for Anupama. Even when Kavya and Vanraj were talking about Anupama, Anuj pretended to be on a call but was overhearing them.

It is Anuj Kapadia’s care, love and concern for Anupama that has impressed fans and has left them in complete awe. Fans feel that Anuj Kapadia is the man Anupama deserves.

I screamed too Anu teri wish bhi puri ho gayi

Intezar 26 saalon se #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn https://t.co/QZHigdokRM — Priti (@NoPrejudices180) September 10, 2021

My goodness, he almost jumped out of the chair #AnujKapadia https://t.co/PxQRJ3FXm3 — ♕ (@Yaassx_) September 10, 2021

“Ek aurat ko aage badhne ke liye kisi mard ka sahara nhi chahiye hota, chahiye hota hai ek mauka” Galib Kapadia sahab spitting facts !!! I want a Anuj Kapadia in my life ❤️#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/e9ih8oLZ4y — |mekal ki maa (@ektara03) September 10, 2021

COME ON ANU

I just love the way he looks at her n that come on anu has my Heart ❤ #AnujKapadia #GauravKhanna #rupaliganguly#anupamaa pic.twitter.com/eBMbtKHgjK — Anusha (@AnuTweets24) September 10, 2021

He is such a cuteee@iamgauravkhanna U R LITERALLY AMAZING..,the kind of expression u giving as #AnujKapadia is what making him more adorable✨ EK HI DIL HAI KITNI BAAR JITOGE #Anupamaa https://t.co/dSAQ1sZdWb — Close proximity soulmates (@simi4708) September 10, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Vanraj is envious and irked with Anupama and Anuj’s friendship. Even though Anupama has made it clear that she does not have anything to do with Anuj Kapadia, it will be interesting to see how their love story will flourish.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is also on the top of TRP charts for months now.