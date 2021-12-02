Anupamaa latest episode: In the latest episode of Anupamaa, the fans were treated with a dance sequence between Anuj Kapadia and Anupama. The #MaAn fans have flooded Twitter with posts about Anuj and Anupama looking hotter than ever in their new dream sequence that was shown in Thursday’s episode. During the Sangeet ceremony of Baa and Bapuji, Anuj once again gets lost in his dreams featuring Anupama dancing with him and teasing him. This time though, the chemistry seemed even better and the two were seen romancing each other in the sequence.Also Read - Anupamaa 1st December Wednesday Written Update: Baa Apologises to Anuj Kapadia, Anupama Understands His Shayari

The fans are so impressed with the writers showing Anuj and Anupama coming closer to each other that they have already declared them the hottest couple on TV. The #MaAn fans are absolutely happy with their Thursday treat from the makers and have taken to Twitter to drop stills of Anuj and Anupama romancing in the show. One Twitter user wrote, “he isn’t just in love, naah .. she is his everything .. literally everything #Anupamaa | #MaAn (sic),” another wrote, “Yaassss and walk of anuj from behind is Damn sexy maan and expressions of #Anupamaa when she waves her saree is just lit it’s so beautiful Star-struck #AnujKapadia #MaAn (sic).” Check out all the tweets in which fans celebrate the hot chemistry between Anuj and Anupama from today’s episode: Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Anupamaa To FINALLY Confess Her Love For Anuj, Kavya To Sell Shah House | 5 Major Spoilers

jana leke jaya hai tera yeh diwana jana tujhpe mit jayega tera yeh parwana These lyrics so apt to describe Anuj’s feelings for Anu #Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/EXXtTSGNlq — (@_Bawwse) December 2, 2021

Today’s dream sequence is like a romantic song without touching each other and the hero heroine of this song is our MaAn Khubsurat, cute and hawtt at the same time #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/7E9cawq69C — Chocolate Halwa (@dil__ka__sukoon) December 2, 2021

I really loved dream sequence ❤️ It was according to their character They looked both hot and soft ❤️ It’s their brand , A little bit cuteness and little bit hotness #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn — ᵖᵉᵃᶜʰʸ ᵉʳᵃ♡ (@sobtian_pushp) December 2, 2021

Pallu pakadna has a separate fan base, and I’m the biggest And Like this I desperately want in the reality,but bahut time lagega #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/FfPlV2xrq1 — Chocolate Halwa (@dil__ka__sukoon) December 2, 2021

Meanwhile, seems like Anuj’s past has come knocking back in his life now. Actor Aneri Vajani is reportedly joining the cast of Anupamaa as the old flame of Anuj. More about her character is yet to be out. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!