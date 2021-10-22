Anupamaa Big Twist: In the upcoming episode of the Rupali Ganguly starrer show, Anupama finally takes a stand for Anuj Kapadia and speaks out against Baa and her super orthodox mentality. For the first time in 26 years, Anupama tells the entire Shah family that they need to first kill the Raavan of poor and conservative thoughts that’s inside them.Also Read - Anupamaa Tells Anuj, "Kya Aap Mere Saath Dandiya Khelege," Fans Say "Ask Kya Aap Mere Saath Shaadi Karege"

It all started after Baa insults Anuj Kapadia and GK and asked them to leave the Garba pandal. Anuj and GK left. Post that, Anupama’s BFF Devika asked Anupama to take a stand for a friend, who helped her and her family. Later, Anuj and Anupama danced together and won the Best Jodi award and prize money. Anupama joked that her loan amount has been reduced as half of the prize money is hers. Baa is not happy that Anuj and Anupama won the award and tells Anupamaa that she will talk to her once she gets home. Also Read - Anupamaa Latest News Today: Rohan Attacks Anupama With a Rod, Will Anuj Kapadia Save Her?

At the event, Baa insults Anuj and asks him to leave. Devika jumps in for Anuj’s rescue and tells her that Anuj saved Samar twice and if it was some other family, they would have treated Anuj with the utmost respect, but they can’t expect this from the Shahs. Hearing Baa insult GK, Anuj couldn’t bear it and asked her to stop. He tells them that he will leave but Anupamaa stops him. She tells them that Anuj is her friend and she won’t hear anything about him from now onwards. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Close Dance on ‘Ek Mein Aur Ek Tu’ Leaves #MaAn Fans In Awe - Watch

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the Saturday episode where Anupama will be seen showing Baa the real mirror and how she has been wrong all the way. Netizens even hailed Devika for being an amazing friend to Anupama and Anuj.

Check Reactions:

New SBS segment in 4 pictures 👇

1. Anu and Anuj won best couple award

2. Baa insults Anuj

3. #Anupamaa defends Anuj and gives a befitting reply to baa and ladies

4. Anu clicks selfie with Anuj AFTER THE TAMASHA, INFRONT OF EVERYONE 🤩🤩🔥🔥

But ye toh Saturday ko aaega🥺#MaAn pic.twitter.com/ujEpEoD4J9 — Whatever (@Whatever_1108) October 21, 2021

#AnujKapadia cannot say NO to #Anupamaa Like NEVER. This is so STRANGE – She makes the strongest like him go weak and he pushes the weakest in her to go strong. Okay. That sounds like the definition of love we see in poetries 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/MztWJNSR9l — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) October 21, 2021

I still can’t get over his expressions in this scene🤣🤣

Anuj literally went from ladoo Pootra to….is this really happening…and back to ladoo pootra🤣

This scene was so perfect☺🥰🤗#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/Unyi4rJhUu — Zehra (@Liveinthmoment) October 21, 2021

Anupamaa finally said it that Baa lost her sanskar.

She has no decorum and etiquette to respect someone. Finally Anu called her out #Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/2Vx06ujgcn — ❄️ (@ksoochilling) October 22, 2021



Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions.