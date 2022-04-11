Anupamaa April 11 Written Update: The Romance Express in Anupamaa has finally left the station and is running on speed. At least that’s what the latest episode promised the viewers by showing Anupama and Anuj Kapadia embracing cosiness and mushy moments like never before. The Monday episode was full of romantic moments between the soon-to-be-married couple. While it showed Anuj pulling Anupama closer to himself, it also showed her imagining Anuj with all his goofiness.Also Read - Anupamaa Actor Rupali Ganguly's Father Had To Sell House After Film With Dharmendra Got Delayed

The episode featured scenes with Bapuji trying to make Baa and Vanraj realise that they should keep up with time and participate in Anupama’s happiness. Baa once again fails to understand that she needs to rise above the hatred and patriarchy and let the celebrations begin in the family. Instead, she and Vanraj make it clear that not just them but no one else except the family members will be attending the big #MaAn wedding. Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Upset With Her Mahaanata: 'Ye Anu Vanraj Ko Pani Dene Kyu Gayi...' | Written Update March 6

Meanwhile, Rakh Dave successfully brainwashes Kavya into believing that her happiness lies in leaving Vanraj forever and building her own life away from the Shah family. Kavya gets into an argument with Vanraj and tells him that she will soon take a decision about their relationship. In between all this, the fans were treated with many Anupama-Anuj moments. Also Read - 5 Times Rupali Ganguly Was Hailed For Her Role in Anupamaa

Check out how the #MaAn fans are celebrating the mushy moments of Anupama-Anuj ahead of their wedding:

It will be interesting to see how the makers try to treat the audience with more of the #MaAn chemistry as Anuj and Anupama grow closer to each other and prepare for their wedding. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!