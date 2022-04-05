Anupamaa April 5 Written Update: In the latest episode of Anupamaa, all the MaAn shippers came together to make Anuj and Anupama’s wedding the wedding of the year. Mukku, who was upset with her brother for choosing Anupama over Vanraj, finally came around and joined the gang in sponsoring their wedding. She also mentioned how it’s time for her to break a stereotype in society that always sees a woman’s marriage as a brother’s responsibility.Also Read - Anupama And Anuj Kapadia Slow Dance In MaAn Day Post, Fans Say, ‘ Itna Close, Uff Uff' - Watch Video

Mukku tells Anuj she will make sure that the #MaAn wedding is perfectly dreamy and he won't stop her from doing so only because she's his younger sister. As Vanraj, Kavya and Baa are discussing the expenses of the wedding and recalling Baa's decision of not lending any family money for the wedding, Bapuji interrupts them. He returns Baa's jewellery and money and tells her that he's equipped to get her daughter married without any help from her.

Next, we see Toshu getting into a fight with his friends as they make fun of him over his mom's second marriage. An annoyed Toshu asks them to shut up and when they continue to mock him, he hits them. Anupama and Anuj, who are around, see Toshu in a fight and try to rescue him. Toshu then pushes Anupama and Anuj holds her. An angry Anuj then pushes Toshu and tries to get hold of the situation. Toshu then shouts at Anupama and tells her that she is the reason for all this chaos in his life and this will continue to happen as more people will mock him and his family due to her decision of getting married.

A shocked Anupama breaks down while Anuj keeps looking. The promo of the next episode shows Mukku arriving at the Shah house to offer the termination letter to Kavya, Vanraj and Toshu. She tells them all that she wants to break all ties with those who are against her brother’s happiness and can’t accept the #MaAn wedding.

Meanwhile, the fans can’t wait for the wedding festivities to begin which will give them more #MaAn moments to cherish. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!