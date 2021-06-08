Mumbai: Anupamaa actor Apurva Agnihotri, who plays the role of Dr Advait Khanna, has bid goodbye to the popular show. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a long post thanking the team of Anupamaa and its producer Rajan Shahi for an enjoyable stint. Heaping praise on Rajan, he said that his ‘goodness, kindness, generosity is seen all around’ even when he is not around. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anupamaa Battles For Her Life While Kavya Yells At Bapuji - Here's Why

Sharing a picture with Rajan Shahi, Apurva informed fans that his ‘beautiful journey’ with Anupamaa has come to an end. He wrote, “And yet another beautiful journey comes to an end.. End yes but a journey filled with so much love ,laughter, happiness,madness , and the credit for all of the above goes to our Maverick Rajan and his beyond incredible team and outstanding actors Because our industry and work place sometimes due to the pressures,forces one to change one’s own DNA to survive, but this man has managed to break all of those myths, those norms and proved that a happy existence doesn’t call for anger and chaos and the living proof of this is DKP.. The happy faces on his set are a reflection of only and only Rajan himself.. Your goodness, kindness, generosity is seen all around whether you are present or not, and I wish to thank you from the bottom of my heart for Advait.. Like we always tell each other, we are way beyond this, yet wholehearted love and gratitude Here’s to creating magic together.” Also Read - Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly's Godhbharai Pics go Viral, Actor Stuns in Flower Jewellery And Red Saree

However, fans are unhappy with his exit and believe that Apurva deserves more episodes and not just a short character in the show.

One user wrote, “Sooo short ….. please come back if possible, writers know how to turn and twist the story and get you back….kavya should have been thrown out instead.”

“Why so early. I was hoping for a longer stint”, wrote another.

“Will miss you Sir!! You were really awesome as Dr Advait! Nd your hair dialogues will b more missed”, one more user commented.

As per the reports, Advait Khanna will successfully save life of Anupamaa, giving her new lease of life. After Anupamaa gets fit after the surgery and Advait’s role comes to an end.