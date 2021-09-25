Mumbai: Rupali Ganguly starrer show Anupamaa enjoys a massive fan following. The show is also ruling TRP charts for over two months now. While the audience never fails to express their love for the show, not many people know that legendary singer Asha Bhosle is a huge fan of Anupamaa as well. Recently, the singer dialed the producer of the show Rajan Shahi and praised him for the show that ‘reflects the Indian society’. While Rajan Shahi was left overwhelmed with Asha Bhosle’s kind words, he later expressed gratitude and called it a ‘beautiful gesture’ by the singer.Also Read - Anupamaa: 3 Befitting Replies By Anupama To 3 Different Taunts In Upcoming Episode Will Win Your Heart

"It was a great feeling when the legendary singer gave a call to me and appreciated Anupamaa. She said she is a huge fan of the show and never misses an episode. We had a long conversation and she discussed every aspect of the show. She spoke to me about every character and she had some very strong views about the show. She also said that a show like this is the need of the hour," Rajan Shahi revealed.

Rajan Shahi also expressed deep gratitude for this gesture by the legendary singer and said, "It was a beautiful gesture by her. She knew every scene and the dialogues as well. She said it is one of the finest shows and shared that she discusses it with her family as well. She said that once the pandemic situation gets better she would like to personally meet everyone on the set."

This is for the second time that Asha Bhosle personally called up Rajan Shahi to talk about his show. She had earlier spoken to him about his show “Bidaai… Sapna Babul Ka”.

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show, Anupamaa is all set to begin her new journey as Anuj Kapadia’s business partner. She has already learned to take a stand for herself and decided to visit Mumbai for a business trip.