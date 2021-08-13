Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly starrer show, Anupama gets a call from the bank for a loan. Will this save her dance academy and Vanraj’s cafe?Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Takes Part In Bajre Da Sitta Trend and Her Swag Is 'Killer' | Watch

Recently, we saw how Paritosh's outburst left everyone shocked and upset. However, Anupamaa and Vanraj decided to let him go by giving him and Kinjal their blessings.

In the upcoming episode, Samar and Pakhi try to convince Paritosh that he should stay, but he doesn't listen. Even Kinjal remains adamant about not leaving the house and pours her heart out to Nandini. Kinjal tells Nandini that she doesn't want to leave the family. However, Paritosh sticks to his decision and decides to leave the Shah residence. Unwillingly, Kinjal joins him as well. Anupamaa performs aarti and the family gives their blessings to Kinjal and Paritosh. Before leaving, Kinjal assures the family that she won't cut off ties with them.

Meanwhile, Vanraj and Anupamaa talk to Pakhi and tell her that they won’t tolerate her disrespectful behaviour next time. They also promise to give her space and adds that she too needs to understand that they are her parents and they deserve respect.

Apart from this, in the upcoming episode, Anupama gets a call from a bank for a loan. Remember, Anupama and Vanraj has to pay Rs 20 Lakh in a month or else their cafe and dance academy will be sealed.

What will happen next? Will Anupama take a loan and save her dance academy and Vanraj’s cafe?

Anupamaa is ruling the top spot on the TRP charts for the last nine weeks. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.