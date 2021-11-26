Mumbai: Anupamaa is one of the most popular Hindi television shows. It has been ruling TRP charts for months now and its characters have become household names. Now, Rajan Shahi’s show has been honoured as Best Serial – Hindi at the Dadasaheb Phalke award. The show’s leading actor Rupali Ganguly (who plays the role of Anupama) was also honoured with the Best Female Actor award. Apart from this, Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj also took home the Best Male Actor Award. Gaurav Khanna, who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia in the popular show was also honoured with the ‘Most Likeable Iconic Character’ award.Also Read - Anupama Can't Stop Thinking About Anuj, Is She In Love Too? Latest Twist

Meanwhile, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya was awarded the Most Interesting Character award, whereas Alpana Buch received the Best Iconic Performer (Female).

Not just Anupamaa, but the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also took home several awards. Karishma Sawant (aka Aarohi) from the show won the Best Fresh Face Debut, Pranali Rathod (aka Akshara) took home the Best Iconic Face (Female) 2021 and Harshad Chopda (aka Abhimanyu) won the Best Iconic Face (Male) award. After receiving the award, Harshad shared a picture on social media and wrote, “When I feel appreciated, I try to do more than what is expected. P.S. recognition is a need few can resist and even fewer can do without. Thank you for all the love.”

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards were held on November 24 in Mumbai. Several celebrities from film and television attended the event.

Congratulations to all the winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards!