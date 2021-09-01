Anupamaa Spoilers Ahead: In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj and Kavya come back home and inform Baa-Bapuji that business tycoon Anuj Kapadia has canceled the deal of Rs 5 crore and this leaves Baa, Bapuji, Vanraj, and Kavya in distress. Later, Kavya taunted Anupama by saying that the deal could not be cracked because Anupama had apparently evil-eyed the deal. However, Bapuji and Vanraj give back to Kavya.Also Read - Anupamaa Dhamakedaar Entry: Anuj Kapadia-Anupama's Love Angle Leaves Vanraj Jealous | Watch Promo

Later, Vanraj reminded Kavya about her stupidity where she handed the cheque of Rs 22 lakh to Rakhi Dave. Knowing that they did not get the money from Kapadia, Kavya panics and asked Anupama to go and beg in front of Rakhi so that she can get the cheque back. But, Anupama denied helping Kavya by saying that she is not a doormat and if she committed a mistake, she needs to rectify it herself. While Kavya gets tensed over cheque bouncing and then landing in jail, Kinjal brought back the cheque.

It so happened that Kinjal went to Rakhi Dave's office and lied about her purse missing and that she doesn't have money to pay the auto driver. As Rakhi turned to grab a bundle of currency notes for Kinjal, the latter takes the cheque and goes away. Rakhi Dave then the Shah family an ultimatum to pay off her loan in a month otherwise she will take over the Shah residence.

In another twist, Anupama’s BFF Devika comes to take her for the college reunion and the makers definitely hint at a new love angle between Anuj Kapadia and Anupama. Devika informed Baa-Bapuji that the star of their college Anuj has come to Ahmedabad and he is hosting the reunion party. Devika also told Anupama that she will be bringing back some good college memories for Anupama and though she doesn’t remember her classmates, many still remember her.

Kinjal and Pakhi help Anupama to get ready for the reunion party. While Vanraj smiles as Anupama looked gorgeous in a saree, Kavya was just not happy.

In the upcoming episode, Anuj Kapadia will finally make his entry in the show. In the new promo, he is seen meeting and shaking hands with Anupama. However, when Vanraj and Kavya learn about Anuj Kapadia being a classmate of Anupama, they get jealous. Later, the family also learns that Anuj is the same man who was in love with Anupama during his college days.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!