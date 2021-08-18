Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly starrer, Anupama and her family decided to shame Dholakia on social media by making a live video. Anupama, Vanraj, Rakhi Dave, and others will march to Dholakia’s office with their cameras on. They make a live video of Dholakia and say that he sexually molests and harasses his female employees as they enter the office. On the other hand, Dholakia hides his face and threatened Shah’s family, but Anupama slapped him hard. However, he is adamant to take revenge on the family and gets up to slap Anupama, but Vanraj threatened him back.Also Read - Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly Craves For Pizza And Doughnuts But Her Diet Doesn't Let Her Eat | Watch

On the other hand, Anupama has signed the bank papers for the Rs 20 lakh loan, but the family is in for fraud. Earlier, it was seen that Kavya tried to make the family understand that they should not be rebellious and should think practically but the family is determined to fight for Kinjal. Anupama informed Paritosh about the incident and he comes running back to the house. Surprisingly, Toshu hugged Kinjal and asked her to join her mother’s business and do not worry about getting a job. He agreed with Kavya and looks like Kinjal got hurt with Paritosh’s statements such as ‘Woh Meri Biwi Hai, Mein Decide Karunga’. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma Aka Kavya Bags 'Best Khalnayak Award' | See Pics

In tonight’s episode, Vanraj will get to know about the molestation incident and he picked up the bamboo stick to beat up Dholakia. Later, Kavya enters the room. She mocks Anupama that a woman who could not stand for herself in the last 25 years, will take a stand for Kinjal. Kavya has also taken up Kinjal’s position in the company. Also Read - Anupamaa Molestation Drama: Kavya Mocks Anupama For Supporting Kinjal, Rakhi-Anupama To Rescue Kinjal?

Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions.