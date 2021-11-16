Anupamaa Big Drama: In tonight’s episode, Baa aka Leela insults Hasmukh Shah aka Bapuji and his emotional breakdown has left fans disheartened. Baa continued with her drama where she accused Bapuji of not being a good husband and a father. She further asked Bapuji to keep his mouth shut as from now on her raaj will be there on the house and its decision. She said that the house and its members will be under the control of Baa and her beloved son Vanraj. She then goes on to hold Bapuji’s hand and asked him to come home.Also Read - 'He Didn't Deserve This,' Fans Left Heartbroken After Baa Reminds Bapuji of His 'Haisiyat'

Bapuji Breakdowns:

Baa told Bapuji, “Aaj se aap buddhe gunge ki tarah rahenge, aaj se meri aawaj hogi aur mera raaj hoga. Aaj se aapka koi rishta nahi hoga Anupama ke saath.” Bapuji then said that he does not want to go home and he should neither have a place in the house as he is not a good father or a husband. He said that he will stay on the stairs of the temple and will beg but will not go to Leela’s home. Also Read - Anupamaa Latest Episode Twist: Baa Insults Bapuji After Anuj Kapadia Tells Her 'Arey Jaiyee Baa...'

Anupama Comes To Bapuji’s Rescue:

Bapuji totally breaks down and Baa asked him, “Yeh Nautanki Bandh Kijiye Aur Yahan Se Chaliye”, Anupama asked her to keep her mouth shut and further dared her to speak one more word against Bapuji. She further pledges to bring back the respect and the reputation that Bapuji deserved. She tells Bapuji that his daughter is alive and hence will give him the home he deserved. Bapuji and Anuj takes him to her home. Also Read - Anupama and Devika's Chadti Jawani Is Setting BFF Goals, But Anuj Kapadia's Twist Wins Hearts | Watch

Baa’s Big Drama:

Baa insulted her family – disrespected Bapuji, slapped her brother Jignesh, called GK ‘naukar’ and tear-off the Anupama’s dance academy. Lookslike, Bapuji has broken all ties with Baa after her poisonous words towards him.

Jignesh Breaks All Ties With Baa:

In the upcoming episode, Jignesh will walk out of the Shah residence and will tell Leela that he is breaking all ties with her and his wrist will stay empty on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

Anuj Supports Anupama:

Anuj and Anupama are seen holding Bapuji and took care of him as he gets all broken after Leela’s ugly war of words. Anuj and Anupama will also try to cheer up Bapuji but he instead breaks down in tears.

Fans Reaction:

Fans applauded Arvind Vaidya aka Bapuji’s touching performance and called it ‘ so real’. One user wrote, “Kudos to resp. #ArvindVaidya.Such a fine actor,abs. emotional scene justified aptly by him.Actual reactions any1 wud hv after bein insulted by soulmate..a person wid whom one always stands but fails to collect respect in return.B’ful scene, hats off #Anupamaa #Anupama #Anupmaa.”

“This lady needs help! She’s lost it. #Anupama”, wrote a fan on Baa’s big drama.

Check All Reactions:

Leela is a witch.

Period 🤢#anupama — Shreeya (@shreeya1004) November 16, 2021

I need the edit of #Baa‘s tum sab log bhaad mein jao… Coz mood. 😂 Kavya is me post the gareeb dialogue. But true. 🥺 Which is why I’m gonna marry someone with lots of siblings who like me as an only child. 🧿 The song the used on pitaa is so nice.#Anupamaa #Anupama #MaAn — K, 👋🏼😽 | Kia (@AraBearx) November 16, 2021

Yeh GK bhi ek character hai jo #Anupama ne duniya ko diya hai…and that has made the world slightly better! https://t.co/14SY1K5l8k — Anuj Anupama (@anujkeliye12) November 16, 2021

Aaj bapuji ka breakdown dekh kar rona aa gaya mujhe 😢 aur baa ko dekh kar dil se nafrat.Both senior actors perform so good 👏

Life main hum kitna bhi achieve kar le but apne parents ko respect naa de paaye toh uska koi value nahi hota hai. #Anupama — 🌸güzel🌸 (@232911pallavi) November 16, 2021

koi isi Baa ko pagal khana bharati karo 🙄 #Anupama — Lovepreet Kaur ¹¹ (@Lovepreet_1990) November 16, 2021

Baa ki bolti band karne ke liye #Anupamaa ke shabdh aur buland aawaj hi kaafi hai🙌

Out of respect she has not answered her back much, but if any day her patience ka bubble burst, tamasha shabdh se bhi kaap uthegi baa🔥😂#Anupama is like a volcano🌋 jab tak shant hai acchi hai https://t.co/ZsXYm1GfLK — Komal (@Komal54335888) November 16, 2021

I just wanna say hats off to the makers for making a character like Anuj Kapadia

He has a personality that every girl dreams of❤️#Anupama https://t.co/bsNqpXV3MC — Komal😲 (@Abey__yaar) November 15, 2021

“This old lady has gone fully crazy”

The first time ever I agree with Kavya 😭😂👏🏻#Anupamaa #Anupama — Ankit🐢❤️ (@ankitcreationsx) November 15, 2021

Bapuji too, along with Baa acted very well. This man put his heart out today.

This is amazing how #Anupama creates space for its every character and also keeps us happy with #MaAn https://t.co/UCPTwIhiZt — Anuj Anupama (@anujkeliye12) November 16, 2021

Kudos to resp. #ArvindVaidya.Such a fine actor,abs. emotional scene justified aptly by him.Actual reactions any1 wud hv after bein insulted by soulmate..a person wid whom one always stands but fails to collect respect in return.B’ful scene, hats off #Anupamaa #Anupama #Anupmaa https://t.co/iMQNKsYEnN — Akanksha (@Akankshagarwal) November 16, 2021



Your thoughts on tonight’s episode?