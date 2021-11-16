Anupamaa Big Drama: In tonight’s episode, Baa aka Leela insults Hasmukh Shah aka Bapuji and his emotional breakdown has left fans disheartened. Baa continued with her drama where she accused Bapuji of not being a good husband and a father. She further asked Bapuji to keep his mouth shut as from now on her raaj will be there on the house and its decision. She said that the house and its members will be under the control of Baa and her beloved son Vanraj. She then goes on to hold Bapuji’s hand and asked him to come home.Also Read - 'He Didn't Deserve This,' Fans Left Heartbroken After Baa Reminds Bapuji of His 'Haisiyat'
Bapuji Breakdowns:
Baa told Bapuji, “Aaj se aap buddhe gunge ki tarah rahenge, aaj se meri aawaj hogi aur mera raaj hoga. Aaj se aapka koi rishta nahi hoga Anupama ke saath.” Bapuji then said that he does not want to go home and he should neither have a place in the house as he is not a good father or a husband. He said that he will stay on the stairs of the temple and will beg but will not go to Leela’s home. Also Read - Anupamaa Latest Episode Twist: Baa Insults Bapuji After Anuj Kapadia Tells Her 'Arey Jaiyee Baa...'
Anupama Comes To Bapuji’s Rescue:
Bapuji totally breaks down and Baa asked him, “Yeh Nautanki Bandh Kijiye Aur Yahan Se Chaliye”, Anupama asked her to keep her mouth shut and further dared her to speak one more word against Bapuji. She further pledges to bring back the respect and the reputation that Bapuji deserved. She tells Bapuji that his daughter is alive and hence will give him the home he deserved. Bapuji and Anuj takes him to her home. Also Read - Anupama and Devika's Chadti Jawani Is Setting BFF Goals, But Anuj Kapadia's Twist Wins Hearts | Watch
Baa’s Big Drama:
Baa insulted her family – disrespected Bapuji, slapped her brother Jignesh, called GK ‘naukar’ and tear-off the Anupama’s dance academy. Lookslike, Bapuji has broken all ties with Baa after her poisonous words towards him.
Jignesh Breaks All Ties With Baa:
In the upcoming episode, Jignesh will walk out of the Shah residence and will tell Leela that he is breaking all ties with her and his wrist will stay empty on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.
Anuj Supports Anupama:
Anuj and Anupama are seen holding Bapuji and took care of him as he gets all broken after Leela’s ugly war of words. Anuj and Anupama will also try to cheer up Bapuji but he instead breaks down in tears.
Fans Reaction:
Fans applauded Arvind Vaidya aka Bapuji’s touching performance and called it ‘ so real’. One user wrote, “Kudos to resp. #ArvindVaidya.Such a fine actor,abs. emotional scene justified aptly by him.Actual reactions any1 wud hv after bein insulted by soulmate..a person wid whom one always stands but fails to collect respect in return.B’ful scene, hats off #Anupamaa #Anupama #Anupmaa.”
“This lady needs help! She’s lost it. #Anupama”, wrote a fan on Baa’s big drama.
Check All Reactions:
Your thoughts on tonight’s episode?